Zimbabwe govt fears civil unrest

News / Columnist

by Staff reporter

The Government has issued a stern warning to political groups, politicians, and certain civil society organizations against orchestrating disruptive activities aimed at creating chaos in the country. Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, emphasized in Harare that the government is prepared to handle any unruly behavior.Dr. Muswere noted that some elements within the opposition and certain organizations are attempting to instigate anarchy and despondency as part of a strategy to seek attention and funding, thereby trying to revive their political careers. He made it clear that the government is committed to maintaining law and order, and that those involved in subversive activities will be apprehended.He assured the public that law enforcement agencies are equipped and ready to deal with anyone attempting to disrupt the peace. Dr. Muswere highlighted that the government is aware of the opposition's history of trying to cause disorder ahead of significant international events, such as the United Nations General Assembly and various summits.President Mnangagwa echoed this sentiment, stating that any attempts to disturb the nation's peace would be addressed firmly. He warned of rogue elements spreading falsehoods and instigating civil disorder, especially around regional and international events. The President reiterated that the government, led by Zanu-PF, will not tolerate any efforts to destabilize the country and that law enforcement agencies remain on high alert to prevent such actions.