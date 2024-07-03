Mnangagwa to grace official opening of Junior Parly

News / Columnist

President Mnangagwa will attend the official opening of the 32nd Junior Parliament on Wednesday, coinciding with the belated commemorations of the Day of the African Child.The event, scheduled for July 3, 2024, will take place at the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden. It honors the sacrifices of young people, particularly those who lost their lives during Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, such as the Chimoio and Nyadzonya massacres.This year's theme is "Education for all Children in Africa: The Time is Now," emphasizing the importance of inclusive education. The Junior Parliament session aims to advocate for child-friendly policies and engage policymakers in addressing children's concerns and experiences.