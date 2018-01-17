News / Education
Education Minister Tours Kadoma Schools
The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Paul Mavhima has toured two schools in Kadoma where he spoke on the new curriculum.
The Education minister visited Munyaradzi Primary in Rimuka and later Alabama Primary School
At both schools he toured some enterprising projects that are being run at the two schools.
Source - Byo24News