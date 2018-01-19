Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Education

'Scrap Mathematics': Relax college entry requirements, says Murwira

by Staff Reporter
16 hrs ago | Views
HIGHER and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira
HIGHER and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira has said tertiary institutions must scrap Mathematics as a requirement for students to study programmes which do not require calculations.

He said the education sector cannot be uniform and institutions of higher education deserved to be accorded academic freedom.

Addressing academics at Bulawayo Polytechnic in Bulawayo on Thursday, Prof Murwira said Mathematics cannot be a requirement for all programmes.

"If a subject or if a qualification really requires people to calculate. I think Mathematics is important isn't it? But you can't say we want English and Mathematics where even you don't need to calculate.  There is this inflexibility sometimes that is introduced. I think universities, polytechnics and colleges are some of the most conservative institutions. Let's be more flexible concerning this, when you see it's needed yes it's needed. It cannot be a general entry qualification," he said.

He said there must be academic freedom in tertiary and higher education institutions.

"Because sometimes you say English but the person is going to make some brick making machines, I think it's about us being flexible on that one," he said.

"We want to give academic freedom to our institutions, it means you look at your logic, and don't be a slave of your regulation because you made it, make another one. That's what I mean when I say owning the country; you can't be a slave of a regulation."

Prof Murwira was responding to questions from lecturers from Bulawayo Polytechnic, School of Hospitality and Tourism and Westgate Industrial College who expressed concern over low enrolment due to Mathematics and English requirement for all courses they offer.

The lecturers also complained of repetition at institutions of higher learning where students who have qualifications from polytechnics have to start from the bottom when they enrol at universities.

One lecturer gave an example of students who qualify with a higher national diploma in Information Technology but are taught introduction to computers when they enrol at universities.

"In our 100 day plan we have the national qualifications framework is supposed to allow movement of students from tertiary institutions to higher education institutions without repeating courses that they have done.  It means that they may have to start maybe second semester or exempted from certain courses which means they may have to finish faster. Zimche (Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education) is working on it. Sometimes you wonder why people may have not seen it," said Prof Murwira.

He said technological and scientific development should be rooted in culture and heritage.

"We cannot boast of 92 percent literacy. Literacy is very good because it's a raw material for things to come but cross the bridge now because you are now literate, let's start to make things with that literacy because that's the clarion call.  When you have made things don't put it in the cupboard, look for a loan that will guarantee production. We want to do futuristic research, that's how Zimbabwe can become creators and the time is now," said Prof Murwira.

He was in Gwanda on Wednesday and has toured Hillside Teachers' College, Bulawayo Polytechnic, National University of Science and Technology as well as Lupane State University main campus.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Chronicle

Comments

Huawei p9 lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Huawei p9lite

turbo chargers

House to buy

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 754 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

4 hrs ago | 434 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

6 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

6 hrs ago | 3287 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3766 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3549 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

7 hrs ago | 12169 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 813 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 659 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 680 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1047 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 333 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 107 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

8 hrs ago | 519 Views

Overcoming Temptation

8 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

9 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

9 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2309 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 949 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 723 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2599 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 589 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 359 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 520 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 417 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 709 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 563 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

13 hrs ago | 1289 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5375 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

14 hrs ago | 570 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

14 hrs ago | 5173 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2888 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3963 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

15 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

15 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

15 hrs ago | 2474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days