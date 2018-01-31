Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Education

2018 Joshua Nkomo Scholarships

by Staff Reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
2018 Joshua Nkomo Scholarships



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - NewsDay

Comments

4pierce elephant sofas

Irrigation services

Thorn grove house for sale

Nkulumane 4beds $30 000

Greenhouses and plastic

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

Budiriro 5, $28 000, 2beds

Pumula south 4beds $27 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zindi faces ZACC probe over council property

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe now free from Avian flu

27 mins ago | 17 Views

Cop rapes girlfriend's niece

36 mins ago | 56 Views

Reconciliation Commission set to start consultations on Friday

46 mins ago | 35 Views

Government to release civil servants' bonus schedules

49 mins ago | 79 Views

Chipanga apologises to Mnangagwa, seeks re-admission into Zanu-PF

57 mins ago | 144 Views

Player exodus hits How Mine

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Woman hires '$100 hitmen' to kill boyfriend

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Africa should emulate Zimbabwe's smooth transition

9 hrs ago | 1444 Views

There is likely to be a presidential run off

9 hrs ago | 5122 Views

'We need to forgive each other,' says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 3603 Views

Lady driven Kombi overturns

10 hrs ago | 4170 Views

Politicians prostituting with Zimbabweans' lives - need for alternative formula to governance

12 hrs ago | 1225 Views

President is gender sensitive

12 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Teachers up in arms with ministry over errors in cultural books

12 hrs ago | 1041 Views

New Patriotic Front 'not an avenue to bring back' toppled Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 4200 Views

Zuma 'rejects ANC request' to stand down

15 hrs ago | 4094 Views

Mugabe's trick rattles Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 5315 Views

Chihuri, wife face arrest

15 hrs ago | 5159 Views

Zimbabwe coup 'god-sanctioned' claims Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Mnangagwa set to hold first 2018 Cabinet meeting

15 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Mudzuri protests speaking before Chamisa at rally

15 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Land dispute turns nasty

15 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Businessman robbed $91,000

15 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Granny cohabits with Ben 10

15 hrs ago | 1727 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe stand at Mining Indaba deserted

15 hrs ago | 1104 Views

UK announces new support for Zimbabwe's democratic processes

15 hrs ago | 867 Views

ZEC Chigumba, like Caesar's wife, must 'be above suspicion' - at least, he did not hunt for one in a brothel

17 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Macheso denounces piracy

17 hrs ago | 627 Views

The impact of social media on the forthcoming 2018 election

18 hrs ago | 846 Views

Chamisa vs Mudzuri: MDC-T factionalism rears its ugly face at Alliance rally as Chamisa orders around senior citizens

18 hrs ago | 6130 Views

Grace Mugabe to bounce back as women's league boss

18 hrs ago | 25907 Views

Mujuru in bid to bring back the Mugabes

18 hrs ago | 6469 Views

Mnangagwa showing chameleon tendencies - MRP President

18 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Weed smoker bashes mom

18 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Chamisa urged to accept constructive criticism

18 hrs ago | 1413 Views

MRP Is the best political coalition for Mthwakazi

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

How Munangagwa gambled-away opportunity for instant unlocking of international confidence on his leadership!

18 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Does Mathebeleland need three Kings of Nguni tribe?

18 hrs ago | 924 Views

'Mnangagwa administration threatens devolution'

20 hrs ago | 2298 Views

CFU against SA farmers moving into Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 2828 Views

Abusive small house jailed 1 month

21 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Zesa, Bulawayo municipality haggle over bills

21 hrs ago | 702 Views

Mugabe reviving Mnangagwa, Mujuru rivalry

21 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Mujuru rubbishes Grace Mugabe poll-pact report

21 hrs ago | 3015 Views

G40 looting spree 'exposed'

21 hrs ago | 3466 Views

Villager axes neighbour over affair with her husband

21 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri engaging in a public spat at an MDC-Alliance rally

21 hrs ago | 1589 Views

G40 regroups

21 hrs ago | 1565 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days