Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Education

Students at teachers' colleges to learn 3 local languages

by Staff Reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
STUDENTS at teachers' colleges are now required to learn at least three indigenous languages to ensure that they can be deployed anywhere in the country, a Cabinet Minister said yesterday.

The new policy takes effect when the next intake of students starts and principals at teachers' colleges have already been told about the changes. The country's Constitution adopted in 2013 recognises 16 official languages.

Addressing academics during a tour of Solusi University, Higher and Tertiary Education Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, said this was a new policy introduced by his Ministry.

"All our students when they are learning must learn at least three languages so that as a Zimbabwean you can go and communicate with elders anywhere in the country.

We are saying besides your mother tongue that you were born with, you must learn three others in the Constitution. You can see it in South Africa, it's not part of the education system but if you are in Gauteng Province, you can speak any language," said Prof Murwira.

"Why should I have myself talking in English and being translated to somewhere down in Bulilima, it's not quite right so we want to take practical steps.

"The future is now so we are going to do it because it's constitutional and so we must make sure everybody in teachers' colleges does it.

"I don't know how practical it is in universities but it's so practical for teachers' colleges that they already start doing that because we've had problems where teachers are teaching Grade One and they are speaking in English. It's not right. Surely we can solve this, it's very easy actually."

In Matabeleland provinces, some educationists and analysts have said the language issue was partly to blame for the poor pass rate in the region.

The issue of non-Ndebele speaking teachers has been brought up at a number of fora and Government has since decided to address it.

Prof Murwira said the policy shift in terms of languages was meant to ensure diversity and inclusivity regardless of ethnic background.

"So we want to start a culture of inclusivity. From Zambezi to Limpopo from Hwange to Mutare it's ours, so we must be comfortable in every centimetre of the country and it comes from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education. If we don't do this, nobody will do it. This is the vision we are having for languages and its constitutional, it's just will power which was not there so will power is there full time," he said.

Prof Murwira encouraged academics to work hard for the good of the country.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Chronicle

Comments

Timberland boots on sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Truck on sale

200m2 stands at emganwini extension

4 roomed house for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Mahatshula stand 700m2

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

7 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zifa mourn Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 1246 Views

O'Level results out next Friday

6 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Marist Brothers' bullies force victims to drink toilet water

6 hrs ago | 1682 Views

WATCH: Polish Man Goes Bananas For Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Big dead python at Zanu-PF official's gate

6 hrs ago | 7066 Views

Dynamos players strike

7 hrs ago | 991 Views

Chiwenga to launch livestock programme

7 hrs ago | 1504 Views

MDC-T slates Chiwenga, praises Gen Sibanda

7 hrs ago | 3741 Views

Government solves foreign-based students' challenges

7 hrs ago | 381 Views

First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

7 hrs ago | 693 Views

Mugabe's close friend reveals he trained Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 4445 Views

All Zimbabwean refugees urged to return home

7 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Gwanda teen's dream comes true: To take to the skies

7 hrs ago | 863 Views

Mnangagwa govt charms United States govt

8 hrs ago | 933 Views

Chombo faces fresh charges

8 hrs ago | 1013 Views

The fall of MDC-T

17 hrs ago | 6429 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai, son of Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1438 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor arrested over Grace Mugabe PhD

18 hrs ago | 5675 Views

The Deceitfulness of Wealth Sermon

19 hrs ago | 1549 Views

What's this fuss about our Khupe?

20 hrs ago | 7159 Views

Man rapes ex-girlfriend's teen daughter, offers her $0.50

20 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Valentine's day 'rapist' caught in the act

20 hrs ago | 3521 Views

How Oliver Mtukudzi sheltered a Zimbabwean refugee in downtown Harare

22 hrs ago | 1671 Views

LISTEN: Morgan Tsvangirai in his own words - But If My Death Causes

22 hrs ago | 11780 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai and the making of a national hero

22 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

22 hrs ago | 4322 Views

Mudede sued over dual citizenship

22 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Gukurahundi victims want their voices heard

22 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

22 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Tsvangirai's death fuels MDC-T turmoil

22 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Zimbabwe to mortgage minerals for capital

23 hrs ago | 528 Views

The hypocrisy of Zanu-PF is utterly suffocating

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Tsvangirai's death, political phonies and crocodile tears

23 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mnangagwa, army commanders tensions grow

23 hrs ago | 5520 Views

Khupe apologises

24 hrs ago | 11648 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days