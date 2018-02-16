Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Education

Government solves foreign-based students' challenges

by Staff Reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday urged South Africa-bound students on the Presidential scholarship to go and acquire knowledge and skills that would assist in the country's development.

The President said this at a ceremony he hosted for the 75 students at State House yesterday.

"You are now going to acquire knowledge and skills at the various universities and we expect you to come back home to rebuild our country.

"No one will build it for us, but on our own, and you should be motivated to build your country," he said.

The President urged the students to maintain high standards of discipline as they were representing the whole country.

"You should listen to your lecturers and maintain good behaviour and be disciplined, it's important," President Mnangagwa said.

He added that they should not abuse the opportunity they got as there were thousands other students who had failed to get the chance to study abroad.

The President said his life was an example of how one can succeed through hard work and determination.

"I also grew up in the rural areas like most of you here and experienced the same life you have experienced.

"My mother also used to sell farm produce to send me to school, but look at where I am today.

'If you persevere and are determined, you will succeed in life and achieve whatever you want," President Mnangagwa added.

He also advised the students to further their education even after they have achieved their undergraduate degrees to keep up with the fast pace of the changing world.

"The world is changing fast, so you should keep on studying and improving yourselves.

"In our days, we only aspired to be teachers and nurses, but these days you can be anything you want, be it a doctor, an accountant or an engineer.

"Our policy is that every boy and girl should have access to education and those underprivileged should be assisted by Government so that they do not have an excuse for failure but fail on their own," he said.

The President said Government was aware of challenges that some students on scholarships in various countries were facing, and was addressing them.

"Due to sanctions, we had challenges in assisting students in other countries, but things are getting better and will continue to get better.

"We have sent minister (Christopher) Mushohwe to the various countries to solve those challenges facing children and soon he will go to Cyprus to solve issues there," President Mnangagwa said.

Minister Mushohwe is the Minister of State responsible for Government Scholarships.

Zimbabwe has bilateral agreements with over 10 countries that offer scholarships to local students.

The students were drawn from all the country's 10 province and districts and would be studying various programmes that include, agriculture, law and accounts.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Chronicle

Comments

Timberland boots on sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Truck on sale

200m2 stands at emganwini extension

4 roomed house for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Mahatshula stand 700m2

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

7 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zifa mourn Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 1246 Views

O'Level results out next Friday

6 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Marist Brothers' bullies force victims to drink toilet water

6 hrs ago | 1685 Views

WATCH: Polish Man Goes Bananas For Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 2303 Views

Big dead python at Zanu-PF official's gate

6 hrs ago | 7070 Views

Dynamos players strike

7 hrs ago | 993 Views

Chiwenga to launch livestock programme

7 hrs ago | 1504 Views

MDC-T slates Chiwenga, praises Gen Sibanda

7 hrs ago | 3745 Views

First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

7 hrs ago | 693 Views

Students at teachers' colleges to learn 3 local languages

7 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Mugabe's close friend reveals he trained Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 4447 Views

All Zimbabwean refugees urged to return home

7 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Gwanda teen's dream comes true: To take to the skies

7 hrs ago | 864 Views

Mnangagwa govt charms United States govt

8 hrs ago | 935 Views

Chombo faces fresh charges

8 hrs ago | 1014 Views

The fall of MDC-T

17 hrs ago | 6430 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai, son of Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1438 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor arrested over Grace Mugabe PhD

18 hrs ago | 5675 Views

The Deceitfulness of Wealth Sermon

19 hrs ago | 1549 Views

What's this fuss about our Khupe?

20 hrs ago | 7160 Views

Man rapes ex-girlfriend's teen daughter, offers her $0.50

20 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Valentine's day 'rapist' caught in the act

20 hrs ago | 3521 Views

How Oliver Mtukudzi sheltered a Zimbabwean refugee in downtown Harare

22 hrs ago | 1671 Views

LISTEN: Morgan Tsvangirai in his own words - But If My Death Causes

22 hrs ago | 11781 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai and the making of a national hero

22 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

22 hrs ago | 4322 Views

Mudede sued over dual citizenship

22 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Gukurahundi victims want their voices heard

22 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

22 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Tsvangirai's death fuels MDC-T turmoil

22 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Zimbabwe to mortgage minerals for capital

23 hrs ago | 528 Views

The hypocrisy of Zanu-PF is utterly suffocating

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Tsvangirai's death, political phonies and crocodile tears

23 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mnangagwa, army commanders tensions grow

23 hrs ago | 5521 Views

Khupe apologises

24 hrs ago | 11648 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days