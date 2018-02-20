Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Education

'O' Level results today

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) November 2017 Ordinary Level results will be released today, an official confirmed yesterday.

Traditionally the results are released by mid-February but this year they were delayed by a week following the nullification of the English Paper 2 after authorities discovered widespread cheating.

Zimsec Public Relations Officer, Ms Nicky Dlamini said the results will be released today as earlier announced.

"Yes, the results will be released tomorrow. We will issue more information when they are released," said Ms Dlamini.

Government two weeks ago ordered a re-write of the English Paper 2 but this was stopped by the High Court which ruled that the overall English exam results should be based solely on the students' English Paper 1 performance.

In granting the order cancelling the re-writing of the exam, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, sitting with Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa, re-emphasised that the real culprits in the whole debacle were officials from Zimsec.

"No action to date has been taken against such officials," said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

"It is the court's view that failure to take action against officials responsible for leakages is responsible for the discrediting of the education standards in Zimbabwe."

Zimsec Board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje apologised to the nation for the anxiety and disappointment caused by the November 2017 Ordinary Level English Language Examination leakages. Six Zimsec bosses have since been sent on leave, with its director Mr Esau Nhandara also on leave pending retirement.

Prof Mwenje said to ensure uninterrupted flow of business at Zimsec, the board had appointed Dr Lazarus Nembaware as the acting director.

Due to delays in releasing Ordinary Level results, the examination body has extended the June examination registration deadline following the expiry of the initial deadline last Friday.

Zimsec said the new deadline will be announced after the release of the results today.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Level, #Results, #Out

Comments

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Leather belts on sale

Golf5 on sale

Kitchen units on sale

Funcargo on sale

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

Training for making detergents

Nissan gloria on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

31 mins ago | 383 Views

Trigger happy police officers a disgrace

34 mins ago | 171 Views

NPRC condemns violence

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

It's time for rural cemeteries

3 hrs ago | 872 Views

Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

3 hrs ago | 792 Views

A tale of three vice presidents

3 hrs ago | 1229 Views

2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

4 hrs ago | 3606 Views

Mugabe warned: Shut up!

4 hrs ago | 8489 Views

The mystery of the missing MDC-T constitution

4 hrs ago | 2243 Views

Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

4 hrs ago | 3904 Views

Mutambara warns MDC-T members

5 hrs ago | 2275 Views

Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

5 hrs ago | 3628 Views

Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 3509 Views

Woman faces $10 000 adultery lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Headmaster, wife demand $145,000 from school

5 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Cheating man in juju scare

5 hrs ago | 3090 Views

The social media president

6 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Chamisa blasts the police force

6 hrs ago | 3219 Views

Zimbabwe's pricing dilemma

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

Four incredible gambling stories

6 hrs ago | 485 Views

Grace Mugabe is being harrassed, says Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 5476 Views

MDC-T drama: We have learnt very little about the past 37 years

7 hrs ago | 899 Views

What ZRP had to say about yesterday's shooting and riots

7 hrs ago | 4184 Views

'Lacoste cabal' has captured MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 4523 Views

Mugabe says, 'Mnangagwa government is illegal'

8 hrs ago | 8479 Views

Chamisa digs in

8 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

8 hrs ago | 1692 Views

South Sudan to hang former South African colonel

9 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

9 hrs ago | 3312 Views

'How G40's power-grab plan collapsed'

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Looting at Tsvangirai's burial

9 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Tsvangirai's widow forced to leave after burial

9 hrs ago | 3827 Views

'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 3014 Views

I never got cards in Zimbabwe, says Hadebe

12 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Why is Chamisa afraid of the Congress?

12 hrs ago | 4751 Views

Chamisa was just Tsvangirai's PA

12 hrs ago | 5194 Views

MDC-T BYO Youth Province blasts thugs who assaulted Khupe

12 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Chamisa succumbs to pressure

12 hrs ago | 10582 Views

SA set to repatriate kids to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years - Mawarire

12 hrs ago | 2502 Views

'It's time for Khupe to see reality'

12 hrs ago | 3249 Views

Tsvangirai not my hero, says Mthwakazi activist

12 hrs ago | 1151 Views

BCC announces relocation of Kombis, informal traders from Egodini terminus

12 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Mnangagwa approves prisoners' amnesty

13 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Chamisa moves to consolidate his grip on MDc-T

13 hrs ago | 2853 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD probe takes new twist

13 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Elizabeth left soon after Tsvangirai's burial

13 hrs ago | 9358 Views

Angry farmer bites off snake head after reptile bit him on leg

13 hrs ago | 2191 Views

Popular Kwekwe gold dealer killed

14 hrs ago | 1573 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days