SA ready to assist Zimbabwe students

News / Education

by Staff Reporter

The South African Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Mphakama Mbete has paid a courtesy call on the Minister of State for Government Scholarships in the office of the President to discuss issues on the welfare of students studying in South Africa under the Presidential Scholarships Programme.South Africa says it appreciates the bilateral relations with Zimbabwe and the Presidential Scholarships Programme which started in 1995.In his remarks when he paid a courtesy call on Minister Mushohwe, Ambassador Mbete said his country stands ready to assist Zimbabwean students studying in his country as this helps cement relations by promoting people to people contact.Dr Mushohwe thanked South Africa for allowing continuity of the programme which falls under the president's office after President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over as head of state and government.The Presidential Scholarship Scheme has seen more than 20 000 students studying in various universities in South Africa.