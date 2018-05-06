Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Education

Schools ambush students on deadline for O & A level exam fees deadline

by Stephen Jakes
43 mins ago | Views
Ordinary and Advance Level students have cried foul that schools have ambushed them in giving them deadlines for the payment of examination fees as most schools slatted the deadline to Friday this week.

This is despite the fact that on closing day of schools they had not advised the students that the payment of the fees had started.

On closing day of the first term many students were not aware whether payments for extermination fees had started while some advised their parents that the schools administration had advised them that the payments will be accepted as from the opening day of second term with a clear deadline as to when the payments will end.

On Tuesday may parents were left shocked when their children told them that deadline for payment of exam fess had been slatted for Friday this week amid concerns most parents get paid at month end and would not be able to get money to pay the fees. While some students get paid for by relatives outside the country which takes time for the money to get to their hands.

"we have been told that the deadline is on Friday and our parents are struggling to get fees for this term at the same time Zimsec wants exam fees, this is a serious situation which will lead to some of us falling out of school," said one student in Bulawayo.

"When the news of the deadline was announced at my school many students cried because it became obvious to them that if there is no extension to the deadline they will not write the examinations. We hope the government and Zimsec will understand our plight and extend the deadline at least to month end."

According to circular sent to schools the deadline for Zimsec is Friday next week but schools have pegged theirs at Friday this week to allow all the registration processes to be done within a week before they submit all registration papers to Zimsec.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Exams, #Zimsec, #Deadline

Comments

8 roomed house cowdraypark

Cowdray park stand $5 000

Stands emganwini

Plot or stand wanted in bulawayo and surrounds

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

1 acre with a cottage


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chamisa celebrates being greeted by Theresa May

15 mins ago | 170 Views

Grace Mugabe must come back to face assault charge

34 mins ago | 285 Views

Dabengwa tells it all at Beula

35 mins ago | 376 Views

Zanu-PF primary reruns set for Monday

42 mins ago | 209 Views

Is president Emmerson Mnangagwa being sincere in his promises?

45 mins ago | 127 Views

Border control officer acquitted

49 mins ago | 295 Views

ZANU PF 2018 Manifesto: the mother of all manifestos

52 mins ago | 276 Views

Grace Mugabe immunity: Court between a rock and a hard place

3 hrs ago | 2096 Views

'It's impossible for Zanu-PF to change'

4 hrs ago | 1214 Views

'Voting day may be declared holiday'

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

ED abandons free, fair and credible for gun-point 'peaceful' elections - another military assisted transition

4 hrs ago | 2038 Views

We Want Actions, Not Words

4 hrs ago | 709 Views

Chief Charumbira's presidential bid opposed

4 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Warrant of arrest for critically ill Mzembi

4 hrs ago | 2231 Views

Chamisa is out of depth, over-excited about the idea of winning an election, says UK Prof

4 hrs ago | 4619 Views

'Technology leads the future of healthcare on the continent'

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Jonathan Moyo repents after calling VP 'Bleachy Chiwenga'

5 hrs ago | 8315 Views

We are not planning any demonstration

5 hrs ago | 802 Views

Zimbabwe rolls on HPV vaccination for girls

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

93 Year Old Opposition Leader becomes Malaysia's Prime Minister after winning elections

5 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

6 hrs ago | 866 Views

Plot to discredit Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 3231 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

7 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

7 hrs ago | 2231 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

7 hrs ago | 974 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

7 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

7 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

7 hrs ago | 1956 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

7 hrs ago | 609 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

7 hrs ago | 8853 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

7 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

8 hrs ago | 468 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

8 hrs ago | 1336 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

8 hrs ago | 1418 Views

NPF launch flops

8 hrs ago | 1591 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

8 hrs ago | 2303 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

8 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

8 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

8 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

9 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 542 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

9 hrs ago | 1869 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

9 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

9 hrs ago | 625 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

9 hrs ago | 820 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 395 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

9 hrs ago | 406 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

9 hrs ago | 1596 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days