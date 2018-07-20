News / Education
Mnangagwa launches students loan facility
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially launched three inter-linked programmes namely the Student Loan, Infrastructure Development and Information Communication Technology Facilities that are set to transform the country's tertiary education sector.
The six investing companies that are partnering government have committed a total of $1.5 billion for the various projects that they will be undertaking.
More to follow....
