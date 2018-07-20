Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Education

Mnangagwa launches students loan facility

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially launched three inter-linked programmes namely the Student Loan, Infrastructure Development and Information Communication Technology Facilities that are set to transform the country's tertiary education sector.

The six investing companies that are partnering government have committed a total of $1.5 billion for the various projects that they will be undertaking.

More to follow....

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

Shoe covering, accessories

House to rent- bulawayo

2006 isuzu elf

Stands

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

4 room house pumula south

Shared student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Chamisa says poll threatened by fraud

10 mins ago | 23 Views

How Grace Mugabe lost the election for Nelson Chamisa

37 mins ago | 625 Views

'We will rule over you!' boasted ED - cocksure of victory long before voting day

39 mins ago | 338 Views

Zimbabwe GNU idea dead in the water

51 mins ago | 258 Views

Mzembi has cancer

52 mins ago | 618 Views

Koffi Olomide jets in early

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Ex evicts dead hubby

1 hr ago | 400 Views

Is Mnangagwa about to end whites' hell?

2 hrs ago | 782 Views

Zinara 'prioritising VIP roads in Harare'

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

17,5% civil servants allowance not one-off payment

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF drags rebels to court

2 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zec's voting booths decision hailed

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Mnangagwa overwhelmed by calls to open projects

5 hrs ago | 1594 Views

PHOTO: They demand a Free and Fair one

5 hrs ago | 2148 Views

Expect an ED win; Pray for peace

5 hrs ago | 2307 Views

Zimbabwe Election 2018 Predictive Model-It's not even close!

5 hrs ago | 2040 Views

WATCH: Riot police block Mthwakazi rally at City Hall

5 hrs ago | 1869 Views

'We can't boycott our victory,' says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 3453 Views

'Grace Mugabe supporters still active in Zanu-PF,' says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 3316 Views

Headmaster's isiNdebele ban unfortunate

6 hrs ago | 2293 Views

We will not boycott elections, July 30 will be our independence - Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Border jumper killed by hippopotamus

6 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Zimbabwe Rhodesia Parliament Deputy Speaker dies

6 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Chamisa to hold 'Crossover To Victory Rally' two days before election

8 hrs ago | 4727 Views

Chihota praise coup-changed ED for president - warning, he IS rigging these elections, a skunk soaked in Channel 5

8 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Chamisa calls for colonialism

8 hrs ago | 2414 Views

WATCH: Rescuers use a bulldozer to save young elephant in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1549 Views

France Radio Journalist meet MRP President over Gukurahundi

9 hrs ago | 1007 Views

What Next?

9 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Deadly suicide blast at polling station in Pakistan

9 hrs ago | 395 Views

No to voter intimidation in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa rule out GNU

11 hrs ago | 5457 Views

Mnangagwa rushes Mugabe Airport upgrade

11 hrs ago | 2084 Views

State security organs on high alert

11 hrs ago | 1311 Views

The story behind Mnangagwa's scarf

11 hrs ago | 3441 Views

Zimbabwe economy desperate for election turn-around

11 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mugabe-less Zanu-PF is still the party to beat in Zim elections

11 hrs ago | 1061 Views

MDC Alliance, independent candidates clash

11 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Final thoughts before the Zimbabwe election

11 hrs ago | 542 Views

Police flag Norton as hotspot

11 hrs ago | 1072 Views

'Chamisa to be arrested,' says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 8395 Views

Zec reverses polling booth changes

11 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Bulawayo South candidates storm out of residents meeting

11 hrs ago | 925 Views

Farm workers get $5 salary increment

11 hrs ago | 681 Views

MRP opens Mthwakazi parliamentary indaba

11 hrs ago | 358 Views

Mnangagwa urges sensitivity in mining operations

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

Shift from archaic politics of bribing electorate with foodstuffs, says Mliswa

11 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa performance: Is it worthy second chance?

11 hrs ago | 474 Views

AU happy with Zimbabwe polls preps

11 hrs ago | 394 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days