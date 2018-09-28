Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / Education

Govt to increase number of post O Level- A- Level students in Higher and Tertiary education

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Science and Technology Development Amon Murwira has said one of their key policies called inclusive education is to say  there is no Zimbabwean brain to waste.

He said accordingly, they have done a strategy for increasing the number of post O level and post A level students in the Higher and Tertiary Education system and this is what we have done.

"We have introduced the student loan facility. In the student loan facility, we are saying students can access funds from banks, but here is the problem. At the banks the rates are still high but it is heartening to note that the banks have agreed to this drive. So, because of the high rate, we have asked external funders to come into the fray. In this regard, we have made an agreement with Fundi of South Africa which is working through Eduloan in Zimbabwe. On the 10th of July, 2018, we signed an agreement of US$10 million that will be released into Zimbabwe for our students to be able to access these funds," he told senators in parliament.

"We also looked at the fees that are being paid at our colleges and universities particularly looking at fees during attachment. Students were being asked to pay full fees. We were asking students to pay full fees but we then looked at it and said maybe this is increasing the number of drop-outs. Our aim is to make sure that we have access to education by our students. So, we reached an agreement that these fees were reduced by 40% so that they pay 60% of what was originally being paid. That is move number 2."

He said move number 3 is to make sure that their entry qualifications into universities and tertiary institutions are streamlined.

"This was a response to a fact that in colleges especially in polytechnics and teachers' colleges especially in polytechnics, students were now being asked as a requirement that they need Mathematics to get in there despite whether they are doing engineering or anything. We took this policy as exclusionary and that it was increasing the number of students who might actually have 10 As and one D in Mathematics. We do not think that, that student is dull at all," he said.

"So, we said for those subjects that do not require this Mathematics, they have to amend the regulation. We looked at 30 courses at polytechnics and we removed this requirement. We are not saying we do not like Mathematics, it must be done at O level, but if I want to do my drama, even if I have got A in Mathematics, do not ask for it and that is what we are saying. So through this, we have been able to increase the number of absorbed students in higher and tertiary institutions by 12%. This is measured. We have made projections as a matter of policy that we will increase the absorption by expanding the infrastructure and capacity at our teachers' colleges."

"Our current number is at 8 000. We are saying by 2023, there should be 40 000 students in teachers' colleges which is an increase of 6 000. It means we have removed 6 000 people who were potentially going to be on the street."

He said on the polytechnics, we are currently having 24 000 students in polytechnics but we are projecting that by 2023,  they will be having 33 000 by increased infrastructure and capacity.

"We want to suck out people from the street and make them go into our institutions so that they are able to study. Our aim is inclusive education and never to waste any Zimbabwean brain that wants to study.  Crowning it all, we have worked on the Zimbabwe National Qualification Framework. This qualifications framework is a framework which recognises that there are professional trainings of artisans, higher education of universities, tertiary and vocational education for polytechnics and vocational colleges," he said.

"These three systems were not interlinked at all but with the National Qualification Framework, we have looked at equivalents.  For example, if you have got professional level 2, we say that is equivalent to a diploma at universities and therefore that  person is allowed to cross and go into the university route or go to any route. We have done this to make our higher and tertiary education responsive to those who want to learn without putting barriers."

"In our country, people could not go into school not because they are dull but because we were just putting too many barriers for what God knows, but we have changed that. We believe we are going to absorb as many students that require education as possible and make sure that we attain dream 2030 of a middle income economy with skilled people. I thank you Hon. President."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

House to buy

Business properties to rent

3pierce lshape couches

Residential house forsale

House for sale at selbrone park

Razor wire supply and fix $10/m

Retail outlet let to let

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

39 mins ago | 267 Views

UZ release new graduation date

39 mins ago | 166 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

42 mins ago | 424 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

42 mins ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

43 mins ago | 345 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

43 mins ago | 171 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

44 mins ago | 151 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

56 mins ago | 397 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

57 mins ago | 92 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

58 mins ago | 405 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

58 mins ago | 228 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

60 mins ago | 112 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

1 hr ago | 188 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

1 hr ago | 106 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

1 hr ago | 36 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

1 hr ago | 80 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Overhaul social security

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 35 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency bounces back

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Dlodlo retains Mr Zimbabwe bodybuilding crown

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Investors keen on $2bn Sengwa power project

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Hospital ill-treating pregnant women

1 hr ago | 64 Views

NSSA grants three-month amnesty to non-compliant businesses

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Madluphuthu to shoot movie in Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Burombo Flats unfit for human habitation

1 hr ago | 69 Views

ZDF dismisses fake private media reports

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Sable Chemicals pleads for Govt support

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mliswa tweets trigger $1 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Vic Falls mall ahead of schedule

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Acute foreign currency shortage erodes RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Measures to foster price stability

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mortgage loans up 44%

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow 6.3%

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Govt de-dollarises economy, bond notes bounce back

1 hr ago | 795 Views

Mangudya's monetary policy designed to steal our wages - Rural Teachers

2 hrs ago | 362 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days