Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Education

Vocational training for Bulawayo women and girls

by Staff Reporter
25 secs ago | Views
IWC director Patience Ndebele-Omijie
Inspire Women and Children is excited to announce that its long-anticipated inaugural vocational training school will commence on Monday the 7th of January in Pelandaba, a suburb in Bulawayo. The program is aimed at providing school dropouts, unemployed youth and women with short courses to ensure self-reliance.

Inspire Women and Children (IWC), a local NGO has introduced a vocational and skills centre with four weeks to three months long courses. Registration is currently underway. Students are required to pay a membership fee of $20.

"We saw a need to empower women and girls from high-density suburbs through a vocational and skills development training program. There are several courses on offer including dressmaking, beading, jewellery making, beauty & makeup, baking, home decor & catering, financial literacy, handbag making, hair band making,  business management, photography, web design & graphic design and many more," said IWC director Patience Ndebele-Omijie.

According to the director, there is no prerequisite qualification for enrolment however students are required to pay the membership fee plus course fees depending on the courses.



Ndebele-Omijie noted that the project will directly support 500 beneficiaries from high-density suburbs including Pelandaba, Mpopoma, Matshobana, Mabuthweni, and Minyela and other Bulawayo suburbs.

IWC has been involved in various programs including education, health care, skills training, income generation projects, advocacy and youth empowerment, promotion of women's rights and emancipation from poverty as well as child development under UMguza district.

For inquiries and registration please call 077149967 or 0771149967.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo demanded $100k for Mnangagwa fire tender

29 mins ago | 35 Views

Chamisa's 'corrupt' councillors, Masvingo residents turn up the heat

30 mins ago | 48 Views

Residents disrupt clean-up campaign, demand residential stands

39 mins ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo, Gweru on high cholera alert

43 mins ago | 34 Views

Bus overturns at roadblock

43 mins ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa fails to end doctors' strike?

45 mins ago | 129 Views

Chamisa's limited options

45 mins ago | 118 Views

Govt should resolve dire situation

46 mins ago | 48 Views

Nyarota lands top journalism training post

46 mins ago | 85 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to take blame for labour unrest

48 mins ago | 66 Views

Edward Sadomba rejoins Dembare

48 mins ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa succumbs to pressure

49 mins ago | 119 Views

Donkey 'thief' sues villagers, cop for $100 000

49 mins ago | 61 Views

Form One boarding places almost full

49 mins ago | 31 Views

$100 fine for beating up wife

50 mins ago | 41 Views

Woman 'insults' lover's wife

50 mins ago | 89 Views

Man (22) 'rapes' neighbour granny (88)

51 mins ago | 69 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reiterates call for sanctions removal

51 mins ago | 82 Views

Ministerial delegation to meet civil servants

52 mins ago | 74 Views

Jere orchestrating Kenny Ndebele ouster plot?

52 mins ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF youths warn Government officials

53 mins ago | 197 Views

Mthuli Ncube retires 3 365 green bombers

53 mins ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa donates to Bulawayo hospitals

54 mins ago | 111 Views

Schools demand groceries

55 mins ago | 210 Views

Take off your mask Mr President

1 hr ago | 674 Views

Who is a voter?

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Coltart tears into Mthuli Ncube's committee

3 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Zimbabwe govt succumbs to pressure

3 hrs ago | 1764 Views

'Doctors' strike is over' First Lady Mnangagwa boasted - many more strikes coming, till husband steps down

3 hrs ago | 2295 Views

Zimbabwe's New Currency: If your Government is honest here is the Solution

3 hrs ago | 1838 Views

WATCH: Zim cursed because of Uebert Angel?

3 hrs ago | 2085 Views

The deal striking 'intern' doctors signed on Monday with Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 6021 Views

UZ appoints new deans

15 hrs ago | 4041 Views

Coconut billionaires!!

16 hrs ago | 3801 Views

Breakthrough for doctors finally

16 hrs ago | 7035 Views

Striking 'intern' doctors agree to return to work

16 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Divisions rock striking Zimbabwe 'intern' doctors camp

16 hrs ago | 3406 Views

Chamisa's MDC calls for probe into crashed military chopper

16 hrs ago | 3411 Views

Zimbabwe's 2018 gold deliveries break record

16 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Mnangagwa stresses importance of cleanliness

16 hrs ago | 442 Views

Gono pursues power-generation

16 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Labour unrest as teachers, nurses and senior doctors join strike

16 hrs ago | 842 Views

Zimbabwe bond notes under siege

16 hrs ago | 4646 Views

Zimbabweans observe National Clean-up Day

16 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZANU PF Youths talk tough...threaten ministers

17 hrs ago | 3100 Views

Five ministers deployed to deal with civil servants

19 hrs ago | 4923 Views

BREAKING: Gvt appoints foreign currency allocation committee

20 hrs ago | 7882 Views

Fresh twist to doctors strike saga

21 hrs ago | 5497 Views

WATCH: Acie Lumumba turns to acting

22 hrs ago | 2473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days