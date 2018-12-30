Vocational training for Bulawayo women and girls

News / Education

by Staff Reporter

Inspire Women and Children is excited to announce that its long-anticipated inaugural vocational training school will commence on Monday the 7th of January in Pelandaba, a suburb in Bulawayo. The program is aimed at providing school dropouts, unemployed youth and women with short courses to ensure self-reliance.Inspire Women and Children (IWC), a local NGO has introduced a vocational and skills centre with four weeks to three months long courses. Registration is currently underway. Students are required to pay a membership fee of $20."We saw a need to empower women and girls from high-density suburbs through a vocational and skills development training program. There are several courses on offer including dressmaking, beading, jewellery making, beauty & makeup, baking, home decor & catering, financial literacy, handbag making, hair band making, business management, photography, web design & graphic design and many more," said IWC director Patience Ndebele-Omijie.According to the director, there is no prerequisite qualification for enrolment however students are required to pay the membership fee plus course fees depending on the courses.Ndebele-Omijie noted that the project will directly support 500 beneficiaries from high-density suburbs including Pelandaba, Mpopoma, Matshobana, Mabuthweni, and Minyela and other Bulawayo suburbs.IWC has been involved in various programs including education, health care, skills training, income generation projects, advocacy and youth empowerment, promotion of women's rights and emancipation from poverty as well as child development under UMguza district.For inquiries and registration please call 077149967 or 0771149967.