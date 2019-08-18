Mliswa praises ZNA efforts

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff Reporter
Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has applauded the Zimbabwe National Army for handing over two new classroom blocks to Ayshire Primary School in Zvimba North.

Speaking at the handover ceremony last week, Minister Mliswa-Chikoka implored the ZNA to assist several other districts in Mashonaland West.

She encouraged pupils, parents and officials at the school to cherish the donation from the ZNA.

The two classroom blocks were handed over as the ZNA celebrated the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Community Week, which is commemorated from August 5 to 9 each year.

"We are asking that when you plan some of these programmes as we have witnessed here, you also remember districts such as Hurungwe, Sanyati, Mhondoro-Ngezi and Chegutu," said Minister Mliswa-Chikoka.

"To the children, we have received a special gift, let's have the heart to look after these buildings. The two classroom blocks will spur development in this community and we should look after these buildings."

ZNA Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo, who officially opened the blocks, applauded the partners in the programme, saying this will go a long way in transforming education in Zimbabwe. He urged rural district councils to approach the army when such assistance was needed.

"The team work and collaboration by Zvimba Rural District Council, the Mazvikadei local community and Zimbabwe National Army are highly commendable and such partnership will go a long way in transforming the education system of our community and general livelihood of our people," said Lt-Gen Chimonyo.

"It is through partnership of this nature that we can guarantee to overcome the challenges the nation is facing and ensure a better Zimbabwe for the present and future generations."

Lt-Gen Chimonyo said the ZDF had a mandate to assist communities as enshrined in the Constitution to provide military aid to civil ministries and communities. Zvimba RDC council chairman, Tsitsi Kaja, applauded the ZDF's work at the school and the district in general.

"This is one among more than 10 projects which are at various levels of construction across the district and we gather here to witness a splendid job that our officers have done despite the harsh economic environment which the country is going through," he said.

Source - Herald

