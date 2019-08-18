Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Education

June O-Level pass rate drops

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) recorded a pass rate decrease in June Ordinary Level examinations, while Advanced Level pass rate went slightly up compared to the previous year.

Zimsec released June 2019 Advanced Level and Ordinary Level results last Friday.

In a statement, Zimsec board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje said the total candidature for both exams dropped significantly.

"In 2019, a total number of 75 055 candidates registered and sat for a range of subjects on O-Level from one to 10 compared to 141 246 candidates that set in June 2018, however, the total candidature decreased by 66 191 with a percentage decrease of 46,86," reads part of the statement.

"The number of school candidates who sat for this examination was 17 345, of these 1 268 wrote five or more subjects.

"A total of 562 candidates passed five or more subjects with a C or better, translating to a pass rate of 44,32 percent. The number of private candidates was 57 710, of these 1 950 wrote five or more subjects and 180 passed five or more subjects with a C or better, translating to a percentage pass rate of 9,23 percent.

Prof Mwenje said the result was less compared to the June 2018 pass rate whereby 916 out of 2 054 school candidates passed five or more subjects with a C or better, translating to a percentage pass rate of 44,59 while 719 out of 8 920 private candidates also passed five or more subjects with a C or better translating pass rate percentage of 8,06.

He said the number of all candidates who sat for five or more subjects was 3 218, which is 4,28 percent of the total candidature and the remainder 95,72 percent sat for four or less subjects.

In June 2018, the number of all candidates who sat for five or more subjects was 10 974, which was 7,77 percent of the total candidature of 141 246.

"This clearly shows there was a significant decrease in candidature for the June 2019 examination compared to the previous year, "he said.

Prof Mwenje said the total number of candidates who sat for June 2019 A-Level examination was 5 923 as compared to 8 577 in June 2018 with a decrease of 30,9 percent.

"There were 2 529 candidates who wrote two or more subjects and 1 734 out of this number obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects.

"This translated to 68,6 percent pass rate, while in 2018 the pass rate was 57 percent of the total 8 577."


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Headmaster breaks pupil's arm

1 hr ago | 556 Views

Mnangagwa posters defaced in Marondera

1 hr ago | 839 Views

Mnangagwa beware, people will come for you

2 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Former minister court case postponed

2 hrs ago | 497 Views

Teen attacks man with bricks, robs him

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Four children go missing in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Forex black market becomes unpopular

2 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa slams corrupt business people

2 hrs ago | 785 Views

Defiance Campaign for Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 935 Views

Mliswa praises ZNA efforts

2 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Facilitate Gukurahundi apology, Mudenda urges NPRC

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe targets Japan for investment

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Govt floats $60m Treasury Bills

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Intra-party violence rocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Zimbabwe lags behind on fiscal transparency: US

3 hrs ago | 644 Views

Egyptian diplomat sues hubby's small house in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Toddler drowns

3 hrs ago | 578 Views

Chamisa plans to meet Putin over Zimbabwe crisis

13 hrs ago | 5837 Views

Mphoko flees poisonous injection

13 hrs ago | 11215 Views

Antipas appointed Warriors caretaker head coach

14 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Mphoko now a fugitive, Zimbabwe genocide perpetrators still free

14 hrs ago | 2546 Views

BREAKING: Long convoy of army, police trucks seen in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 6644 Views

Forex payments for forex contracts, says Zimbabwe Court

16 hrs ago | 4077 Views

Chief Ndiweni wants to pay $20 fine instead of jail time

16 hrs ago | 7786 Views

Harare CID officers deployed to Bulawayo to thwart MDC demo

16 hrs ago | 1607 Views

'Zanu-PF is brazenly and openly rigging elections' - that has failed to deter MDC, why

17 hrs ago | 1232 Views

An open letter to Magistrate Gladmore Mushove

17 hrs ago | 3555 Views

Top 10 teaching sites for kids

18 hrs ago | 962 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo magistrate quashes MDC Alliance demo appeal

18 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Chief Ndiweni appeals against jail sentence

19 hrs ago | 2696 Views

Thabitha Khumalo and crew gets $200 bail each

19 hrs ago | 1339 Views

BREAKING: Mphoko on the run

19 hrs ago | 5446 Views

'I'm Christian, we're all fallen people' said Coltart - feeble excuse for 20 years of betrayal, Judas repented

19 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Mnangagwa in show of force to thwart MDC Bulawayo demo

19 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Mudenda calls for Gukurahundi public apology

19 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Kambarami abducted, dreadlock shaved off using glass

20 hrs ago | 9373 Views

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

20 hrs ago | 2531 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

21 hrs ago | 2274 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

21 hrs ago | 1347 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

21 hrs ago | 4839 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

22 hrs ago | 3682 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

22 hrs ago | 6652 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

22 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

23 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

23 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

23 hrs ago | 3903 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

23 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

23 hrs ago | 1365 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days