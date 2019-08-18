June O-Level pass rate drops

News / Education

by Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) recorded a pass rate decrease in June Ordinary Level examinations, while Advanced Level pass rate went slightly up compared to the previous year.Zimsec released June 2019 Advanced Level and Ordinary Level results last Friday.In a statement, Zimsec board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje said the total candidature for both exams dropped significantly."In 2019, a total number of 75 055 candidates registered and sat for a range of subjects on O-Level from one to 10 compared to 141 246 candidates that set in June 2018, however, the total candidature decreased by 66 191 with a percentage decrease of 46,86," reads part of the statement."The number of school candidates who sat for this examination was 17 345, of these 1 268 wrote five or more subjects."A total of 562 candidates passed five or more subjects with a C or better, translating to a pass rate of 44,32 percent. The number of private candidates was 57 710, of these 1 950 wrote five or more subjects and 180 passed five or more subjects with a C or better, translating to a percentage pass rate of 9,23 percent.Prof Mwenje said the result was less compared to the June 2018 pass rate whereby 916 out of 2 054 school candidates passed five or more subjects with a C or better, translating to a percentage pass rate of 44,59 while 719 out of 8 920 private candidates also passed five or more subjects with a C or better translating pass rate percentage of 8,06.He said the number of all candidates who sat for five or more subjects was 3 218, which is 4,28 percent of the total candidature and the remainder 95,72 percent sat for four or less subjects.In June 2018, the number of all candidates who sat for five or more subjects was 10 974, which was 7,77 percent of the total candidature of 141 246."This clearly shows there was a significant decrease in candidature for the June 2019 examination compared to the previous year, "he said.Prof Mwenje said the total number of candidates who sat for June 2019 A-Level examination was 5 923 as compared to 8 577 in June 2018 with a decrease of 30,9 percent."There were 2 529 candidates who wrote two or more subjects and 1 734 out of this number obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects."This translated to 68,6 percent pass rate, while in 2018 the pass rate was 57 percent of the total 8 577."