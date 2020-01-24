Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Education

Ian Khama loses bid to nullify election results

by AFP
24 secs ago | Views
Botswana's court of appeal on Wednesday dismissed an opposition bid to challenge election results that enabled President Mokgweetsi Masisi to secure a five-year term.

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) swept to a crushing majority in the October 23 general elections, securing 38 out of 57 seats in parliament.

Runner-up Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), which won only 15 seats, filed a lawsuit shortly after the announcement, citing alleged irregularities.

"We have no jurisdiction to entertain these appeals," head judge Ian Kirby ruled on Wednesday, speaking on behalf of the five-member panel that oversaw the case.

The court of appeal had agreed to hear the opposition earlier this month after a lower court rejected their petition for lack of evidence.

The verdict has now drawn a line under the case.

UDC spokesman Moeti Mohwasa would not comment on the judges' decision.

"We have nothing to say at the moment until we study the ruling," he told AFP.

Botswana, famed for its diamonds and wildlife, is hailed by many in Africa as a beacon of stability and democracy.

The BDP has ruled the southern African country since independence from Britain in 1966.

But the party was divided in May when former president Ian Khama unexpectedly renounced his hand-picked successor Masisi and backed a new party.

That move had been predicted to offset the BDP's hold on power and see its majority in parliament drop.

Both Masisi and his party have repeatedly dismissed claims of voting irregularities.

Several BDP members, however, claimed to have taken part in a widespread vote-rigging operation in the run-up to the October polls.

BDP spokesman Banks Kentse said the party was "delighted by the verdict" and called on the opposition to respect the court's decision.

"We do hope that our friends at UDC will now put these issues behind and focus on playing their role as main opposition in a democratic state," Kentse said after the ruling.

Source - AFP

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Top 5 Skills Every Business Owner Needs to Learn

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa identifies diaspora vote as key reform before any future election

16 mins ago | 16 Views

ZRP to recruit thousands General Duty Constables

17 mins ago | 25 Views

Malaba, Chiweshe collide over messy Chiwenga divorce

17 mins ago | 43 Views

Top 5 Digital Education Platforms and Tools to Use in 2020

18 mins ago | 9 Views

‘Mbeki mediation needed now more than ever,’ says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 882 Views

Imbokodo Zangempela empowers Zimbabwean women

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line rises to $4,188.42 in December

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

Nyarota sues Zimpapers

6 hrs ago | 855 Views

Gay Zimbabwean teacher flees to US

6 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Trump takes aim at Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 5385 Views

Zanu-PF fat cat sweats over reclaimed property

6 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Man in court for breaking into ex-wife's home

6 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zimbabwe appoints Croatian as senior soccer coach

6 hrs ago | 709 Views

US ambassador to Botswana exposed over lies on Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 613 Views

Traffic cop trapped receiving $150 bribe

6 hrs ago | 812 Views

Mnangagwa's graft commission yet to meet

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Parliament postpones Chamisa MPs hearings

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Marry seeks ruling enforcement against Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 1477 Views

'Ziga Clan' members still on the run after murdering cop

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

Bulawayo water situation critical

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Harare to increase water tariffs every 3 months

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

WEPEP project launched towards women's active and full participation in electoral processes

8 hrs ago | 133 Views

Passport backlog to be cleared this year, says Kazembe Kazembe

8 hrs ago | 571 Views

Currency woes choke telcos amid static tariffs

8 hrs ago | 388 Views

Top binary trading strategies to improve performance

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

Dethroned Nhlanhla Ndiweni off to UK

13 hrs ago | 6186 Views

'Zimbabwe Supreme Court ruling theft by conversion'

13 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Mealie meal shortages persist

13 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Machete gangs go underground

13 hrs ago | 3173 Views

Army looks for bombs at Zanu-PF HQ

13 hrs ago | 5747 Views

Top Zanu-PF official grabs' mine

14 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Man rapes minor, bribes her with sweet reeds

14 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF bigwigs' investigation grows old

14 hrs ago | 2303 Views

Donald Trump cranks up heat on Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 6602 Views

'Zimbabwe among top five remittance destinations'

14 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mnangagwa's guards arrested

14 hrs ago | 2665 Views

US, Sadc meet over Zimbabwe mess

14 hrs ago | 2110 Views

Chiwenga goes after Judge President Chiweshe

14 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Jobseekers robber arrested

14 hrs ago | 785 Views

Man threatens mum with machete

14 hrs ago | 588 Views

Woman ropes in gang for knife attack on ex-boyfriend

14 hrs ago | 688 Views

Married 'hooker rapist' seeks bail at High Court

14 hrs ago | 702 Views

Minor made to pay $2,50 debt with sex

14 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Armed robbers snatch US$180 000

14 hrs ago | 1048 Views

CSC-Boustead Beef dismisses social media jobs message

14 hrs ago | 450 Views

Bulawayo supply dams only 34% full

14 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chiwenga raises complaint against Judge President

14 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF not offering Presidential scholarships

14 hrs ago | 304 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days