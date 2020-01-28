Latest News Editor's Choice


Olinda wants Tytan kicked out of Britain?

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
UNITED Kingdom-based businesswoman, Olinda Nyaradzo Nkomo (nee Chapel) has officially called off her union with musician, Tytan Skhokho, real name, Njabulo Nkomo accusing her estranged husband of being an opportunist.

The 34-year-old mother of three has filed summons against Nkomo telling the High Court that she was too blinded to notice that he only married her in a bid to get British citizenship.

Titan walked out on Olinda a few months after their wedding after the couple was blessed with a baby girl.

Olinda complained that she was used as a conduit and as such, the marriage should be cancelled.

"At the time that the marriage was entered into, defendant (Nkomo) intended it to be a marriage of convenience and a conduit for the sole purpose of the acquisition of immigration papers entitling defendant to remain and reside permanently in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Island and by virtue of plaintiff (Olinda's) permanent immigration status in that country," read part of the summons.

"The plaintiff seeks an annulment of the marriage between the parties which is a nullity more particularly in that at the time that the parties entered into the marriage and exchanged vows, no valid marital union was created as plaintiff was not aware that defendant was entering into the marriage exclusively for the purpose of his acquisition of immigration papers entitling defendant to remain in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and by virtue of plaintiff's permanent immigration status," Olinda's lawyers AB & David further submitted.

The summons were filed on January 31 2020.

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days