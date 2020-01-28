Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman threatens to spill 'church shenanigans'

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago
A HARARE woman has gone into hiding after threatening to expose her church elder husband's hidden secrets, who she scalded with cooking oil.

Angela Nhekairo nee Mnaba, 39, on Wednesday said she feared for her life after continuous threats and beatings from her husband - Benson Nhekairo, 47 - and she felt it was time she spills the beans.

Angela, who has three children with Nhekairo, said she had not known peace since Nhekairo's love scandal was unearthed.

Angela has threatened to expose the shenanigans in church.

She said she had reported three cases of domestic violence at Borrowdale Police Station and sometimes they would often end at counselling stage

Angela said she scalded her husband with cooking oil as she wanted to escape from a beating he got home around 4am.

On his part, Nhekairo said he was going to handle his issues at a family level.

Nhekairo said his wife was bringing problems into the home while opting to keep the scalding issue at family level.

"Angela is the one in a secret love affair and not me.

"She is the root of all our problems. I will not take this scalding issue with police because it does not get me anywhere neither dies it benefit me," he said.

Source - hmetro

