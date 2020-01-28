Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Education

Chamisa's MDC struggling to restructure its Bulawayo structures

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago | Views
The opposition Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-A) is reportedly struggling to restructure its Bulawayo party structures as members are resisting the abolishment of the Ward Executive Committees that are set to be conducted in the near future.

The MDC-A structure is comprised of Branches, Wards, Districts, Provincial and the National Executive Committee.

A source who sits in the MDC-A Bulawayo Provincial Executive told this publication that the party resolved at its 2019 congress to abolish the Wards Executive Committees.

However the implementation of the party's 2019 resolution to do away with the Ward structures is facing some huddles as members of the Ward Executive Committees are throwing spanners on the exercise.

The same source revealed that the restructuring exercise was supposed to start last year but the exercise is moving at a snail's pace due to the squabbles and infighting within the party.

 "The restructuring exercise has been a torrid task for the party as those responsible could hardly get people to attend the restructuring meetings. This is because most of the party members are shunning meetings being called by the Provincial Executive citing irregularities in the whole restructuring exercise," said the source.

 "The ward executive members are of the opinion that the party wants to render them useless by dissolving the Ward Executive Committees, hence their resistance to the intended restructuring exercise. The ward executive members are not certain that they will get positions in the District Executives as the positions are already occupied by others," continued the same source.

Another source who preferred anonymity said the party's 2019 Congress resolution of discarding the Ward Executives was not concurred to by many people, hence the resistance to the restructuring exercise.

However, analyst Godfrey Magombedze said the challenges in the restructuring process of the MDC-A Ward Executive Committees is a clear signal that many people had pulled out of the party for various reasons.

Meanwhile a source from MDC also told this publication that the party's resolution to penetrate rural areas is facing a brick wall as most rural people are distancing themselves from the party.

Rural penetration has been interpreted by various political analysts as a signal for the dwindling support base of the opposition outfit.

Source - hararepost

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanupf councillor chases school head away on partisan grounds

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Woman threatens to spill 'church shenanigans'

2 hrs ago | 758 Views

Olinda wants Tytan kicked out of Britain?

2 hrs ago | 911 Views

Massive MDC turn-out in solidarity with Hon Sikhala

3 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Mnangagwa goes after makorokoza

3 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Tips for improving creative writing

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Skills required to write an excellent essay

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chiwenga vows to annihilate machete barbarians

4 hrs ago | 2036 Views

I fall in love with Eric Muzamhindo's article

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

Armed soldiers intimidate Sikhala supporters

5 hrs ago | 1490 Views

ZANU PF youths vs cartels: The real truth

6 hrs ago | 2760 Views

Chamisa wants to lead Zimbabwe before he retires

8 hrs ago | 1782 Views

War vets demand separation from collaborators

8 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Delta sued over ex-employee's shares, drinkage vouchers

8 hrs ago | 1272 Views

3 injured in a gas explosion

8 hrs ago | 956 Views

Young Women in Mazowe call for vital participation in devolution

9 hrs ago | 247 Views

'We gave it our all at the Cricket World Cup'

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Politically inactive asylum-seeker says he will be killed if forced to return to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Villager jailed nine years for stealing beast

9 hrs ago | 591 Views

Love for meat lands sisters in the dock

10 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Fake cops nabbed

10 hrs ago | 902 Views

They preach love yet practice hate

10 hrs ago | 689 Views

Pressure mounts for reforms in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 882 Views

Chamisa to dump politics for rural home

10 hrs ago | 5053 Views

'Church must cast out demons haunting Zimbabwe'

10 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Chamisa says he is hard to please

10 hrs ago | 653 Views

Bigwigs raiding gold claims

10 hrs ago | 672 Views

Gloves off in Zanu-PF fights

10 hrs ago | 2702 Views

'Mnangagwa following Mugabe's playbook'

10 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Man kills cousin in fight over gold ore

11 hrs ago | 762 Views

In Zimbabwe, medical care now a preserve for the rich

11 hrs ago | 429 Views

Man brutally killed, body dumped in disused mine shaft

11 hrs ago | 602 Views

Chamisa slammed for protests hypocrisy

11 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Maitengwe border exposed for corruption

11 hrs ago | 891 Views

Lawyer sues Minister over squatters

11 hrs ago | 457 Views

Cops threaten to shoot 10-year-old girl over bribe money

11 hrs ago | 878 Views

Bulawayo Minister calls on teachers to shun planned demonstration

11 hrs ago | 720 Views

Outcry over 'exorbitant' POS charges

11 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Form 5 places challenge after high O-Level pass rate

11 hrs ago | 608 Views

Dynamos to tour South Africa

11 hrs ago | 755 Views

Zimbabwe scales up maize imports from SA

11 hrs ago | 245 Views

Illegal forex fuel stations mushroom

11 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zanu-PF youths to protest against cartels

20 hrs ago | 2939 Views

Zanu-PF struggles to set up structures

20 hrs ago | 999 Views

'Chamisa should drop Mnangagwa legitimacy issue'

20 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC hawks work to derail dialogue

20 hrs ago | 2513 Views

'Ex-Zimbabwe white commercial farmers now destitute'

20 hrs ago | 3402 Views

Zimbabwe preacher honoured in USA

20 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Maimane lashes Mnangagwa for shunning Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 2584 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days