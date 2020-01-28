Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe deports 300 foreigners

by Staff reporter
1 min ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Department of Immigration has since last year arrested and deported more than 300 foreigners in separate incidents for dealing in drugs and entering the country illegally, as the country's security agencies remain on high alert.

Among the 300 were two Nepal nationals arrested in Emerald Hill for dealing in drugs.

The Immigration Department's public relations officer, Mrs Canisia Magaya confirmed the arrests on Monday.

"Two male Nepalese nationals were apprehended recently at the home of a Zimbabwean national who was previously convicted of drug charges.

"The Nepalese nationals, Rai Membar Dhwoj (29) and Rai Naba Raj (38), were arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on charges of contravening the Immigration Act on 1 January 2020. They were staying at the home of a well-known drug dealer in Emerald Hill, Harare," she said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration has since October last year, repatriated more than 300 undocumented Malawian nationals who had entered the country using illegal crossing points.

"Investigations established that they circumvented official crossing points with assistance from smuggling syndicates with the intention to proceed to South Africa. These movements are reportedly common during the peak periods of South Africa's farming season. Security agencies in the country are alert to these irregular movements and are on the lookout to ensure Zimbabwe is not used as a transit country by irregular migrants," said Mrs Magaya.

During the first half of last year, the Department of Immigration arrested a total of 614 foreigners for illegally staying in the country.

Source - the herald

