Bookshop plans online academic channel

News / Education

by Agencies

With schools having closed early and learners under lockdown, a bookshop in Bulawayo, Dingani Bookshop and Stationery has come up with an online academic channel meant to assist secondary and high school learners by educating them from their homes.The channel that has been named Umthombo Wolwazi TV is set to be launched on May 6. It will feature educational programming which will see learners covering the entire secondary and high school education curriculum with time.Dingani Bookshop and Stationery proprietor, Witness Dingani said as a trial run, they will start with "A" level Heritage Studies."We'll be launching the online TV channel in the coming weeks and the pre-recorded programmes will be broadcast live on our website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube pages."We came up with this initiative to keep the learners on track by educating them from the comfort of their homes," said Dingani.He said they will be starting with Heritage Studies as it is a new course which started last year and does not have textbooks so the students stand to benefit a lot from their material.The online learning platform, Dingani said will be interactive. "During this programme, there'll be educators who'll teach in a manner which will motivate everyone, including teachers. People like Pathisa Nyathi and other heritage experts will be featured.""Learners will also be able to download worksheets and information sheets to work on with the online channels expert teachers."Dingani called on interested sponsors to jump on board to ensure that the future generation is educated.