The benefits of an education degree
Some people will say that teaching is the most noble profession. That might be the case for some, but there is no doubt that most people go into teaching for different reasons. And for those that enter the world of education with the intention of changing the world for the better, it usually takes a few years before they realize this isn't realistic. That's okay because if a teacher can change the life of just one student for the better, that teacher has done an amazing job. Now let's take a look at the benefits of going into education.
Getting Started
If you want to be a teacher and enjoy the benefits, there is only one way to do it. You must earn a degree. To achieve, you need to pay attention and work hard. If money is an issue, look into undergrad and graduate student loans to further your education without worrying about the finances right away. You can take out a student loan from a private lender to pay for your degree. Think of this as an investment, and it will be one of the best decisions you ever make because you will be investing in yourself.
Free Time
Depending on the school district you end up in, mornings can be rough if it's a school that opens early. If you aren't a morning person, it will take some time to adapt. The good news is that you will likely get off of work early. In most cases, it will be mid-afternoon. However, if you want to make extra money, you will end up coaching or tutoring after school. These are opportunities that are often difficult to pass up.
As a teacher, you will also have time off for most holidays. When most people in the business world are working, you're going to have the freedom to do as you please. In some cases, you will have to use this time to catch up on work, but at least you can do that from the [comfort of your own home]. When it comes to free time, the biggest benefit is having the summer off. You could essentially get paid throughout the summer while at the beach, hiking mountains, or exploring wineries. On a teacher's salary, you're not going to be able to afford a luxury vacation to Monte Carlo every year, but high-end vacations can be a little bit too much anyway. If a one-week vacation to San Diego while staying at a nice oceanfront hotel is good enough for you, then teaching can more than cover your expenses.
Recession-Proof
Another benefit to taking the education route is that your job will be much more secure than almost any other industry. There will likely always be a need for teachers. Based on recent world events, such as COVID-19, the landscape has changed and more parents will be homeschooling their kids than in the past. However, this shouldn't be as big of a trend change as people think at the moment. Things will eventually get back on track and this too shall pass.
Source - Byo24News