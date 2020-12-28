Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Deviation of 2021 School Calendar

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to advise its valued learners, parents, guardians and other stakeholders, that in light of the surge in COVID-19 infections and the new and more contagious variants of the disease as well as the threat posed by Cyclone Chalane, Government has seen it fit to deviate from the previously announced 2021 School Calendar that directed schools to open on 04 January 2021.

In this regard, please be advised that:

 - 2020 ZIMSEC '0' and 'A' level examinations will resume on 05 January 2021 to 05 February 2021 as previously announced.
 - Having deferred the opening of schools beyond 04 January 2021, the dates for the commencement of the 2021 School Calendar for all primary and secondary schools will be announced in due course as Government monitors the situation.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education takes this opportunity to remind learners, parents and guardians to reinforce wearing of face masks, physical distancing as well as handwashing to prevent the spread and infection of COVID-19. In the meantime, heads of schools should continue with preparations for the safe opening of schools and the accelerated implementation of teaching and learning activities.

The Ministry remains committed to the provision of quality, relevant, equitable, inclusive and wholesome education for all Zimbabweans.




Source - Byo24News

