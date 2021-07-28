CSO engage volunteer teachers to assist rural young people with education

News / Education

by Stephen Jakes

A Civic society group - Community Compassion Care Trust has engaged volunteer teachers in rural areas to assist young people on education especially with the subjects such as Maths, Science and English through social media but face challenges of network to reach out the targeted groups.Trust Chairperson Nqobizitha Zitha said they are involved in many activities that are meant to capacitate and empower young people, women and men economically and skillfully so as to improve their livelihoods using their own resources."We organize online lessons for learners after getting volunteer teachers who partner with us and teach the most problematic subjects like Maths, Science and English, but our major challenge is in the rural areas where there is no network," said Zitha.He said the online lessons are progressing well adding that they started them last year after realizing that some learners do not have money to pay for extra lessons especially those from poor families.Zitha said they also teach communities on environmental education and waste management since Bulawayo City Council takes too long to collect garbage.He indicated that they teach them to separate tin and plastics from garbage and educate them on how to recycle them to earn a living through selling the recyclable garbage adding that they also give them lessons on how to make beads and handbags."We promote access to sustainable safe water and environmental sanitation through effective water resource management in vulnerable communities and to promote quality of life through the promotion of behaviour change communication in areas of HIV/AIDS and sexual reproductive health rights at community level through formal and informal education," he said.The Trust financial director Albert Ndlovu said they are looking for sponsors to champion their course adding that their account is at zero at the moment.