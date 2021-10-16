Latest News Editor's Choice


Education minister endorses education with production model

by Chamunorwa Matanhike
4 hrs ago | Views
Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Evelyn Ndlovu has endorsed education with production model as it is in line with the government's new thrust of the commercialisation of the education sector.

Speaking as a guest of honour at a teacher capacity development workshop held from 15-17 October 2021 at Dadaya Training Centre, Dr Ndlovu said schools should develop into sustainable industries.

"School sites should develop into sustainable industries which may be accessed by students for purposes of experimental learning with production."

"Schools must move quickly to open new lucrative businesses such as tobacco, maize, wheat, soyabean production, horticultural crops at commercial scale," she said.

Dr Ndlovu said she hoped Zimbabwe Foundation for Education with Production (ZIMFEP) model   will be adopted at government schools so that schools will not solely dependent on school fees to finance teaching and learning activities of their respective schools.

"It is my hope that education with production model will be cascaded from ZIMFEP schools to all other institutions of learning in the country," she said

The minister urged schools to produce something better other than face masks and sanitisers.

"Trades like agriculture, brick moulding, brick laying, leather and suit wear, clothing and textiles, knit wear, tourism and hospitality, carpentry and joinery, creative art and others in the school syllabi will be improved by creating innovative hubs and mini-industries in our selected schools."

"We start with a selection of a few schools and if we succeed, we will move to the rest of the schools," she added.

Dr Ndlovu said the adoption of technical subjects will result in the  creation of employment, reduction of poverty by infusing business and technical skills and creation of a new breed of young entrepreneurs who can add value to the natural resources.

The education minister said every school is supposed to have a borehole.

"In each school we need a borehole. I have already spoken to the secretary of District Development Fund (DDF) that we need a borehole at every school."

"Through the Ministry of Agriculture, we are making sure that every district must have a borehole for the youths so that they can grow vegetables so that our people can have food," she added.

Source - Chamunorwa Matanhike

