Selonga High gets donation

by Dalubuhle Beauty Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Gwanda - Selonga high, a school in Matebeleland South, has received a donation of books from it's former students.  The donation was handed over on 27/10/2021 by Mr Morgan Mavuna Moyo who is one of the former students.

The book titled Phakathi Kwelitshe Lembokodo was written by another former student Christopher Mawande Ncube. He is writing under an organisation called Abalobi Bakithi. The novel was selected as a Ndebele literature setbook for "A" level from 2022-2024.

The Selonga old students association (SOSA) publicity officer,  Mr  Mavuna handed the books to the school deputy  headmistress Mrs Marupi. Mavuna said they bought the book for the school to ease the pressure.

"We know that our schools are struggling to buy school books hence we thought of chipping in. It goes without saying that we are proud of our school for producing an author in the mould of our brother Mr Mawande C.T."

"We believe that this book from our own son will be a fulcrum that will balance things at our schools because both teachers and students will be  happy to read a book from their own. For our brother's novel to be selected as a setbook at such a high level is amazing," said Mavuna adding that he can't forget how he enjoyed the competition he had with Mawande in writing Ndebele compositions.

"When we were students we used to read novels from people we did not know and we never thought writing a novel was something possible. Mr Mawande has done it and this will, without doubt, see us produce more authors. He stands as a true role model to us and our kids," Mavuna said.

Mrs Marupi was all smiles when she received the books. She said she was humbled by the donation that has come at the right time.

"I am humbled by this donation that we received from the former students of this school. I don't doubt that this was imbedded with the feelings bordering on  love and humanity."

She added, "The shortage of books leaves us bamboozled all the times not knowing how best we could help students. Mr Mawande has done our place proud, his colleagues who went to school have taken away load from our shoulders. We thank all those who took part in this project of buying books for our school."

Mrs Marupi said students read old magazines and old newspapers because of the shortage of novels.

"The sagacity shown in buying books is welcome and appreciated. This donation extricate us from an embarrassing situation where we  are found without a novel that is a setbook more seriously from one of our own sons ," concluded Mrs Marupi.


Source - Dalubuhle Beauty Ndlovu

