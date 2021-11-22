Latest News Editor's Choice


Three armed robbers arrested

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE have arrested three men in connection with 15 robbery cases.

Police in their Twitter page confirmed the arrest which was done November 21.

"Police in Bulawayo have arrested Lidion Moyo (51), Vincent Mpofu (29) and Liberty Moyo (25) for a robbery case which occurred at Silozwe Business Centre, Matopo on 21 November.

"A colt automatic pistol with a magazine of two rounds was recovered from Vincent, who attempted to escape resulting in him being shot on the neck.

"Investigations have revealed that the pistol was stolen through a robbery in Gwanda on 16 November where a complainant was robbed of R70 000, US$3 500 and a pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition. The suspects are being linked to 14 other cases of robbery including the one which occurred along Bulawayo-Harare Road where a complainant was robbed of US$32 000," he said.

Source - Chronicle

