Nicola Faith Dyakonda winners the 2022 Girls in ICT hackathon held at the University of Zimbabwe

by Agencies

As part of the nation’s commitment to the success of the girl child in the information and communication Technology (ICT) sector. On 28 April 2022, ZICT and ZIE joins girls around the world to mark International Girls in ICT Day, drawing attention to the critical need for more girls and women in the ICT sector.With technology playing a role in all kinds of careers, from art and history to law, primary teaching and graphic design, learning tech skills at a young age will set girls up for economic independence. And, the ICT sector needs more girls and women to play active role.The jobs of today and the future are driven by technology and innovation sixty five per cent of children entering primary school today will have jobs that do not yet exist.To pay an active role, on the 4thof May 2022 a Hackathon was held by women in ICT and the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers (ZIE) to celebrate the girl child by participating in a competition to design and develop websites. Eighty four participants registered to participant in the competition and only eleven successfully completed the initial design of the first website assigned.Competing in the hackathon final were Patience Mupikeni, Nicola Faith Dyakonda, Andile Dube, Kumbirai Lucia Kondo, Tanatswa Gambakwe, Vimbai Locadia Zimbeva, Panashe Everjoy Gonye, Nelisa Pawandiwa and Phallon Chirimumarara.The finals were held at the University of Zimbabwe and the winner was by a young lady from Bulawayo by the name of Nicola Faith Dyakonda who designed http://www.visitplumtree.co.zw, second place was Tanatswa Gambakwe who designed www.visittriangle.org.zw from Bulawayo and Vimbai Locadia Zimbeva from Harare designed www.visitvumba.org.zw/visitvumba on third place. The winner walked away with laptop, the runner-up got a tablet and third place got a cellphone.The role of the girls was to develop and demonstrate their web design skills and knowledge of HTML, PHP, WordPress, Joomla to industry experts. This was an excellent opportunity for girls to combine creative expression with technology while showing off their ICT skills and confidence. This is an event would be the culmination of the girls and women in ICT, and it would bring forth the reduction of gender imbalance in the industry.The event was supported and sponsored by Radio Solution, Nyaradzo, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Kenac and Hansole.According to Memory Rukasha who coordinated the event, "this was a successful event and hope to have this event every year in conjunction with POTRAZ".