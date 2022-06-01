Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Education

Over 960 teachers to benefit from ProFuturo Teacher Development Programme

by Chamunorwa Matanhike
3 hrs ago | Views
Participants pose for a photo at ProFuturo launch in Mudzi District
Over 960 secondary school teachers in Chivi, Mudzi and Mutoko are set to benefit from the ProFuturo Teacher Development Programme being implemented by Teach For Zimbabwe in Chivi, Mutoko and Mudzi Districts.

This was revealed at a recent launch in Mudzi and Chivi which was executed using a blended approach, where some attended virtually and some physically.

The training is targeted at improving future prospects of thousands of learners in disadvantaged areas in Africa through the provision of an educational ecosystem which has effective and committed teachers.

The launch brought together key stakeholders from Spain, Chivi, Chiredzi and Mudzi such as Teach For Spain Project Manager Marta Brisset, Chivi District Development Coordinator Mr Innocent Matingwina, Chivi Rural District Council Acting CEO Mr Achibold Ncube, Chiredzi District Schools Inspector Mrs Petronella Nyangwe, Acting Chivi District Schools Inspector Mr Tindire Muzondo, Mudzi District Schools Inspector David Mayimbo and Teach For Zimbabwe CEO Dr Mirriam Farai Jabangwe-Siwela.

In attendance also were District Economist in Mudzi DDC office Pauline Kabasa, Schools Inspector Evershine Ndongwe, Schools Inspector Headman Hungwe (Visual and Performing Arts), Schools Inspector Luckmore Gosa (Infant) school heads and Teach For Zimbabwe staff and fellows. Speaking at the launch Chivi District Development Coordinator Innocent Matingwina urged stakeholders to unite and embrace the programme. "As stakeholders let us put our heads together and embrace the type of teaching brought by our partner Teach For Zimbabwe. What we should put to the back of our minds is that partners are there to compliment or to bridge the gap between government and the world so we need to embrace the kind of teaching that is being brought by Teach for Zimbabwe."

"Let's as key stakeholders work hand in glove to make sure that what has been put before us sees the light of day. If there is no unity, we are bund to fall but if there is unity of purpose among stakeholders you would find that the programme will succeed," he said.

In her speech Chiredzi District Schools Inspector Petronella Nyangwe thanked TFZ and commended the ProFuturo programme for being so useful to teachers.

"I would like to thank Teach For Zimbabwe for all the programmes they are implementing in our district in Chiredzi.One of those programmes is the ProFuturo workshops that they implemented in Chiredzi last year (2021)."

"Some of the knowledge and skills we got were vey useful and helpful to our teachers. Because of Covid 19 lockdowns teachers had to resort to digital platforms to deliver lessons to their learners. Our teachers were equipped in that manner," she said.

Mudzi District Schools Inspector David Mayimbo said ProFuturo is going to enhance digital literacy and urged school heads and teachers to attend without fail ProFuturo workshops.

"It (ProFuturo) will enhance digital learning and improve on pass rates. Computer literacy and e-learning will be improved."

"Heads and teachers are advised to take the programme seriously and not to fail to attend the workshops," he said.

Teach For Zimbabwe CEO Dr Mirriam Farai Jabangwe-Siwela said she was excited to launch the programme in Chivi and Mudzi districts and thanked stakeholders for embracing ProFuturo.

"I'm excited about this programme today. What a pleasure it is to partner with Telefonica Foundation, la Caixa" Foundation and Teach For Spain to give you this ProFuturo programme which is something that is so wonderful."

"Thank you so much for embracing this programme and realising that we need each other to make sure that education becomes powerful. The only way we can leapfrog to become developed is when we embrace such wonderful programmes like this," she said.

Teach For Spain Project Manager Marta Brisset thanked stakeholders for supporting ProFuturo and commended Teach For Zimbabwe for doing a splendid job. "I would like to take this chance to thank all participants and all the stakeholders. District Development Coordinator, District Schools Inspectors, Rural District Council officials, National Association of School Heads and school heads. I think it is very important to have your support."

"There is no doubt in my mind that Teach For Zimbabwe is doing a great job by training more than 1000 teachers in 2021 and the aim of training more than 900 in 2022," she said.

The launch of ProFuturo was well received by participants as shown by Kotwa High School Head Mr Claudius Makiwa who pleaded with Teach For Zimbabwe to train his school first in Mudzi when the training of secondary school teachers commence.

According to Teach For Zimbabwe Head of Development and ProFuturo Project Manager Kundai Matyora, in 2021 ProFuturo trained 1025 secondary school teachers and fellows in Chiredzi and Mutoko and in 2022 Profuturo intends to train over 960 secondary school teachers in Chivi, Mutoko and Mudzi.

Under the ProFuturo programme, Teach for Zimbabwe trains secondary school heads and teachers Basic Digital Skills, Vision and Planning, Classroom Culture Check for Understanding, Large Group Management Strategies and Emotional Education modules in sixteen hours spread over two days.


Source - Chamunorwa Matanhike

Comments


Must Read

'There is no reason for bread shortage' Musarara

13 mins ago | 37 Views

Obert Mpofu under siege

25 mins ago | 167 Views

Zanu-PF closing opposition's political space, says ZPP

1 hr ago | 228 Views

CIO besiege operative's house, seize vehicle

1 hr ago | 632 Views

Zimbabwe still free from monkeypox, says govt

1 hr ago | 43 Views

'51% Zimbabweans still trust Mnangagwa'

1 hr ago | 318 Views

Mnangagwa needs correct advice from his team

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Ex-Dembare star Mushunje dies

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Call for another voter registration blitz

1 hr ago | 129 Views

MPs wants govt to reduce exam fees

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Mines official sucked in gold mine wrangle

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Educators in Zimbabwe mull week-long strike

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Major-General Nyathi

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

HIV transmission ruling today

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

'Teachers' salary can only buy 20 loaves of bread'

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

1 748% hike in hospital fees

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Fuel price goes up again

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Bosso targets Bulawayo City captain

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zera announces jump in fuel prices

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe gold output jumps 86,3%

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Matanga challenges UN-bound cops

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Potraz launches traffic monitoring system

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Currency Crimes: Four banks to face the music

3 hrs ago | 840 Views

Monetary policy inconsistency sinking economy

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Food insecurity now a perennial threat

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Why Zimbabwe's de-dollarization route flopped

3 hrs ago | 664 Views

Farewell my brother, Dr Alex Magaisa

10 hrs ago | 975 Views

Harare dealer in court for claiming involvement in human toe trafficking

10 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Harare, Bulawayo top sand poaching stats - EMA

11 hrs ago | 252 Views

Free ambulance service, medication for pregnant women

11 hrs ago | 398 Views

Govt approves US$90 incentive on early grain delivery

11 hrs ago | 435 Views

Kazembe's 'hitman' in trouble

13 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Major General (Retd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi dies

17 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Govt to continue with partial dollarisation

17 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Zimbabwe a safe haven for wanted genocidists

23 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Chiwenga settles down, marries army Colonel

24 hrs ago | 9370 Views

Zimbabwe to pay 100% of international hunting revenue to campfire communities

24 hrs ago | 1225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days