Rules for writing college or university application essays
For many applicants, the college application essay is one of the only places they get to showcase their personalities outside of their grades and standardized test scores. This is why it's essential to ensure the essay is well-written and unique, as it could be the deciding factor between an applicant who otherwise has an impeccable resume and roster of extracurricular activities and another who does not.
However, there are also a lot of pitfalls to avoid when writing an essay. Applicants should try to focus on what makes them stand out rather than what they think colleges are looking for.
Applicants should also be careful not to choose cliche topics that admissions officers have seen a million times before since this will make them sound repetitive and unoriginal. Lastly, applicants should be sure to read their essays aloud, as this will help them identify any passages that sound clunky or boring.
Finally, applicants should try to incorporate any specific details about the university they're applying to into their essay, especially if that school includes an additional question or essay supplement on the application. This will give the applicant an opportunity to demonstrate a level of knowledge about the university and show that they have researched their potential major, professors, and other campus amenities. This will further help the applicant stand out and make a memorable impression on the admissions officer.
Avoid repetition of information available in other parts of the application. For example, listing every award you've ever won or describing how hard you worked in school doesn't say much new about you.
Don't repeat yourself
In a time when it seems to be more and more common to reuse essays across multiple applications, try to focus on each prompt as its own unique challenge. Trying to rework the same essay over and over will likely be more of a deterrent than an advantage.
Don't be afraid to use the supplemental essay to explain some of the data already present in your application, such as why you changed schools or your grades dropped. However, this should only be done if the information is important and compelling.
Avoid using the essay to list every bad thing that has ever happened to you with the hope that college admissions officers will feel sorry for you. Instead, use the essay to tell a story about how those experiences shaped you and how you have changed as a result. Using rhetorical devices such as imagery, analogies, and dialogue can also help to animate your writing and keep the admissions officer interested in your words.
Be specific
Choosing the right topic is a key part of crafting a strong application essay. Students should avoid trying to answer multiple questions in one essay and make sure they focus on answering the specific question that they are being asked. If they do not, it may be easy for the admissions dean to disregard their application.
Avoiding cliches when writing college or university application essays is also essential. This is especially true when it comes to writing about challenging experiences. It is important to show that you have learned from your challenges and not just highlight how bad the experience was. It is also a good idea to connect your experience to your future goals and aspirations. This will help to give the admissions dean a sense of your future potential and not just who you were in the past.
Avoid cliches
During application season, college admissions counselors read thousands of essays. They have seen it all – from the cliches like writing about service trips and volunteering experiences to the overdone topics like how sports taught you teamwork or traveling to a new country broadened your horizons.
If you write about an everyday struggle or success story, it won't be a memorable essay. The best way to make your essay stand out is to add some depth to the experience and demonstrate how it has changed you.
Also, avoid overly dramatic or sentimental themes unless they are genuinely a part of your personality. It may be tempting to use tragedy or suffering to elicit an emotional response from the reader, but this can backfire.
Be original
The essay is your chance to show another side of yourself that isn't reflected in your grades or test scores. It's also your opportunity to set yourself apart from thousands of other applicants. So be original and try to tell a story that will capture the admissions officers' attention.
Colleges will ask you to write about an experience that you've had or even something that happened before you applied for school. Then they'll ask you to explain what you learned from that experience. Admissions officers are looking for students who can reflect on their experiences and explain what they learned from them. They're also looking for students who can show their growth and introspection.
Trying to be someone you're not or using cliches will make your application look bland and unoriginal. Colleges want to see your unique personality and passions shine through in your essay. So if you're feeling stuck, just think about what makes you really unique and authentic.
Don't exceed the word count
The essay is your chance to show admission officers what you are made of and how you might fit into their school. If you exceed the word or page limit, it can send the message that you don't listen to instructions or are unable to write concisely.
This is a bad impression to make and may cause them to reject your application. The best thing you can do is take the time to understand the prompt and instructions, as well as any specific details that each college has in their requirements.
The Common App and most colleges provide a general range for the essay length but don't go over this. You should also plan ahead by drafting and planning your essay to avoid unnecessary words, such as repetition and excessive adverbs (e.g., "hit" instead of "smashed"). Then once you have a draft, ask a trusted friend or teacher to read it for clarity and grammar.
Don't be afraid to ask for help
College essays are one of the few places on an application where a student has the chance to distinguish themselves in the eyes of admissions officers. Students can use their essays to showcase unique traits that are not apparent from grades, test scores, or letters of recommendation. A well-written essay can make all the difference in the final admission decision.
However, it's important not to rely too heavily on an essay to impress admissions officers. Many students attempt to impress committees by filling their essays with a laundry list of accomplishments, such as winning sporting events or detailing volunteer work. However, admissions officers are interested in learning about the applicant's personality and values, not just their achievements.
When writing your essay, be sure to consult the application instructions and paper writing services for word count or essay length restrictions. Also, having your essay proofread by someone else is always a good idea. Ideally, this person should be a teacher or guidance counselor, as they can provide valuable feedback and help you avoid common mistakes that can ruin your chances of admission.
