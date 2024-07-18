Government urged to support return of pregnant students to school

News / Education

by Staff Reporter

Harare, 19 July 2024 (New Ziana) - With a rising number of school-going adolescent girls becoming pregnant, Mashonaland Central Senator Angeline Tongogara has called on the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare to back initiatives encouraging these young mothers to return to formal education.Teenage pregnancies remain a major factor in school dropouts among girls, driven by factors such as poverty, unemployment, depletion of family savings, falling agricultural produce prices, and the migration of parents and caregivers.Data from the National Assessment of adolescent pregnancies in Zimbabwe indicates that between 2019 and 2022, 21 percent of antenatal clinic bookings were for girls aged 10 to 19 years.Closing her motion in the Upper House on Tuesday, Senator Tongogara expressed concern that, despite existing legal frameworks, pregnant girls continue to be excluded from formal education."Youthful students are becoming pregnant and subsequently abandoning their studies, highlighting the need for support from the Ministry," she stated.The young mothers often feel discouraged from returning to school due to shame and stigma from their peers.“The Senate therefore calls upon: The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare to offer psycho-social support services to teenage mothers when they return to school post-delivery. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to launch awareness campaigns fostering a supportive and inclusive environment in schools and communities, ensuring pregnant students are not discriminated against and have access to necessary support services, including child protection committees in schools,” Senator Tongogara urged.It is anticipated that the number of adolescent learners getting pregnant while still in school will significantly decrease due to comprehensive sexuality education being provided in schools with support from the Health Resilience Fund.Comprehensive sexuality education is a curriculum-based method of sex education that aims to provide students with the knowledge, attitudes, skills, and values to make appropriate and healthy choices in their sexual lives.Globally, underage pregnancies remain a critical issue. According to the United Nations, approximately 16 million girls aged 15 to 19 and 2.5 million girls under 16 give birth each year, primarily in low- and middle-income countries. The UN reports that complications during pregnancy and childbirth are the leading cause of death for girls aged 15 to 19 globally. These statistics underscore the importance of initiatives that support the education and well-being of young mothers.