Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Education

Government urged to support return of pregnant students to school

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Harare, 19 July 2024 (New Ziana) - With a rising number of school-going adolescent girls becoming pregnant, Mashonaland Central Senator Angeline Tongogara has called on the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare to back initiatives encouraging these young mothers to return to formal education.

Teenage pregnancies remain a major factor in school dropouts among girls, driven by factors such as poverty, unemployment, depletion of family savings, falling agricultural produce prices, and the migration of parents and caregivers.

Data from the National Assessment of adolescent pregnancies in Zimbabwe indicates that between 2019 and 2022, 21 percent of antenatal clinic bookings were for girls aged 10 to 19 years.

Closing her motion in the Upper House on Tuesday, Senator Tongogara expressed concern that, despite existing legal frameworks, pregnant girls continue to be excluded from formal education.

"Youthful students are becoming pregnant and subsequently abandoning their studies, highlighting the need for support from the Ministry," she stated.

The young mothers often feel discouraged from returning to school due to shame and stigma from their peers.

“The Senate therefore calls upon: The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare to offer psycho-social support services to teenage mothers when they return to school post-delivery. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to launch awareness campaigns fostering a supportive and inclusive environment in schools and communities, ensuring pregnant students are not discriminated against and have access to necessary support services, including child protection committees in schools,” Senator Tongogara urged.

It is anticipated that the number of adolescent learners getting pregnant while still in school will significantly decrease due to comprehensive sexuality education being provided in schools with support from the Health Resilience Fund.

Comprehensive sexuality education is a curriculum-based method of sex education that aims to provide students with the knowledge, attitudes, skills, and values to make appropriate and healthy choices in their sexual lives.

Globally, underage pregnancies remain a critical issue. According to the United Nations, approximately 16 million girls aged 15 to 19 and 2.5 million girls under 16 give birth each year, primarily in low- and middle-income countries. The UN reports that complications during pregnancy and childbirth are the leading cause of death for girls aged 15 to 19 globally. These statistics underscore the importance of initiatives that support the education and well-being of young mothers.

Source - New Ziana

Comments


Must Read

WANTED: Rutendo Matinyarare facing legal woes in Zimbabwe and South Africa

1 hr ago | 103 Views

ZRP officers off to Abyei on peacekeeping mission

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Exclusion of ZAPU's contributions to the war of independence deplorable

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

US elections have literally become a problematically violent affair

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

MK members march over election rigging in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

US Ambassador Pamela calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 434 Views

Rowdy Zanu-PF councillor sparks chaos

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zimbabwean-owned care agency is stripped of ability to endorse visas in UK

6 hrs ago | 749 Views

Neville Mutsvangwa's trial fails to take off

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe misses mineral revenue target

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Armed robbers strike Beitbridge-bound bus

6 hrs ago | 764 Views

MPs fail to pay Harare parking fees

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe records jump in school dropouts

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Economic Empowerment Bill gets thumbs up

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Matebeleland rejects command healing

6 hrs ago | 232 Views

Man fatally axes grandmother

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Ruling on CCC activists' assault case postponed

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa must return Zipra assets

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

Thekwane High School celebrates Centenary of excellence

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Bad Rufaro turf injured our players'

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Trio bashes cellphone thief to death

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe hosts historic investment forum

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe Heroes Acre filling up quickly

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

5 officers return from UN mission

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Potraz approves IMC's internet service license

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zifa to name Warriors coach

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

All-female CID team leads fight against crime

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mliswa daughter's drug case set down for July 29

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Robbers kill guard, steal US$95, phones

6 hrs ago | 353 Views

Video of police grilling two learners by roadside probed

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Warriors unchanged on Fifa rankings

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe, Namibia collaborate on prisons

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe ready to supply Sadc with steel

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

'Ramaphosa's speech was probably written by DA'

7 hrs ago | 197 Views

Saudi Arabia approves mining agreements with Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 56 Views

ZAS announced dates, sophisticate children security measures

16 hrs ago | 160 Views

Bulawayo businessman charged for stealing excavator

18 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Chinese nationals deported for abusing mine worker in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 861 Views

No message yet for Chamisa: incoming US Ambassador

20 hrs ago | 1299 Views

As long as ZACC isn't catching the 'big fish' then its work is useless!

21 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe has the highest literacy rate in Africa, what stuff and Nonsense!

21 hrs ago | 600 Views

Comprehensive Review of Solana's Network Security Measures

21 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa's plane targeted with lasers

18 Jul 2024 at 09:21hrs | 2860 Views

Zimbabwe's currency will remain fully backed by gold reserves

18 Jul 2024 at 09:20hrs | 624 Views

WATCH: Zuma's MK Party confirmed as official opposition in South Africa

18 Jul 2024 at 09:10hrs | 1192 Views

Duo robs cyclist at knifepoint

18 Jul 2024 at 08:08hrs | 621 Views

Armed robbers pounce on couple

18 Jul 2024 at 07:36hrs | 1524 Views

Zanu-PF identified as main perpetrator again by a US funded NGO

18 Jul 2024 at 06:54hrs | 525 Views

Poor Zimbabweans to get 7.5kg of maize per month

18 Jul 2024 at 06:52hrs | 501 Views