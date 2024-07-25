Latest News Editor's Choice


CCA, ZOU partnership bearing fruits

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Bulawayo
The Council for Churches in Africa (CCA), and Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) in its partnership with the Angel of Hope has started to bear fruits as witnessed by various indigenous churches who have enrolled for several short courses and training scheduled to run in August this year.

Speaking during a two-day workshop organised by regional clergymen grouping, the Zimbabwe Open University's (ZOU) Director for Community Engagement and Outreach, Dr Eurita Nyamanhare has hailed CCA for taking heed to the call by the Second Republic in leaving no-one and no place behind.

"The ZOU-CCA partnership came in the wake of free courses being offered by Angel of Hope Foundation in its partnership with our institution, ZOU," Nyamanhare said.

"The Angel of Hope Foundation-ZOU short courses being sponsored by the Council for Churches in Africa (for its affiliate churches) will see certification of several members of indigenous churches as part of community empowerment initiatives through open learning," Nyamanhare added.

"What I want to say is that I had no idea of the greatness of this partnership. I am now realising that it's more of a huge blessing. I'm here to say we are breaking records," Nyamanhare said.

"This is the very first meeting where we are in partnership with a church organisation that has appreciated human capital development as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), Nyamanhare remarks.

Meanwhile, the Council for Churches in Africa's Founder President, Arch-Bishop Dr Rocky Moyo has described the partnership as a major relief amongst indigenous churches and some previously marginalised communities.

"Churches have applauded the partnership and express their quest to benefit from these short courses which suit with their respective contextual setups and geography," Moyo said.

"As an institution, we really appreciate the efficiency and effectiveness amongst our stakeholders who are working around the clock to make sure that indigenous churches are included in contributing towards mainstream social, economic, technological and religious contextual frameworks which are specifically tailor-made for transforming them," Moyo remarks.

"Meanwhile, we are witnessing our affiliate membership complementing government's initiatives including the Education 5.0 which also ensures community engagement and participation, education for all, innov

