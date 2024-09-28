Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

by Stephen Jakes
31 mins ago | Views
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has been accused of protecting Khumalo primary school headmistress, Stella Mhlanga who is facing allegations of corruption and assault of staff members among others.

The Ministry suspended Mhlanga on August 14, following misconduct allegations raised against the headmistress by teachers, parents, and members of the School Development Committee (SDC).

Following the head‘s suspension, the Ministry appointed deputy head Eneles Sibanda on acting capacity until the determination of Mhlanga ‘s case.

On 26 August, Human Resources, in the Ministry Lameck Mudyiwa notified all witnesses to come for Mhlanga's disciplinary.

The hearing was scheduled for August 29 at the school. Notice of the hearing signed by Mudyiwa reads in part:

"Please be advised that the hearing of the allegations of misconduct raised against Stella Mhlanga  - Kumalo primary school has been set down. You are being invited to attend the hearing as a witness,"

"Please note and be informed that you may produce at the hearing any documents, books, records or other things in your possession or under your control which may be of relevance to the allegations levelled against Mrs Mhlanga Stella."

According to one of the witnesses, a total of 19 complainants among them teachers and parents turned out for the hearing but the meeting failed to go ahead as Mudyiwa who was supposed to chair the meeting failed to turn up.

 Some members of the hearing committee had however travelled from Harare for the meeting.

"On the day of the hearing, 19 complainants including myself turned up. However, we were all disappointed when we were told that the hearing could not go ahead as scheduled. We understand that the chairperson of the hearing committee was already in Gweru on his way to Bulawayo when he was instructed to abandon the hearing process," said Edison Manzongo a witness who is also SDC member.

"We feel someone in high offices is protecting the headmistress while shortchanging children and parents who are hard done by Mhlanga's military leadership style. As we speak, Mhlanga has been reinstated while the disciplinary hearing is still pending. Chances are that witnesses will be victimized."

Some of the teachers have accused the headmistress of abusing and assaulting them in front of school kids.

"The headmistress is in the habit of shouting and assaulting teachers in front of school children. Some teachers have left the school because of frustration. Most teachers are afraid of reporting her to the police because they are afraid of victimization. But the abuses have been reported to the SDC as well the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) offices in Bulawayo.

PTUZ Secretary General Raymond Majongwe confirmed that the union is investigating allegations of unfair treatment of its members by the school head.

"We are looking into the matter. Due process and justice will be done," said Majongwe in an interview.

Mhlanga is also accused of conniving with service providers to inflate prices of goods and services.

"School trips have become a cash cow for the headmistress and her cronies. The head recently introduced a controversial policy where all school trips are organized through travel agents. Since the introduction of these agents, Khumalo school trips have become expensive compared to other schools. For example, a grade seven school trip to Victoria Falls costs $270 per child while at a neighbouring school which does not have a bus the same trip costs far less.

"We suspect the school head is getting some kickbacks from these agents," said a school teacher who refused to be named for fear of victimization.

Among other allegations is that the school procedurally destroyed a consignment of expired food meant for school children.

"The school administration finds pleasure in hoarding donated food to the extend that some food such as mealie meal, beans and soya mince were disposed after they got rotten. If investigations are to be done as soon as possible the truth will come out," said Manzongo.

The headmistress is also accused of misappropriating a ZWD $350 000 voucher donated to the school‘s Drum Majorette by a leading retail outlet for participating in one of its road shows.

"The money was supposed to buy refreshments for the participants but the goods were taken to the headmistress‘s office. Up to now there is no account and trace to the whereabouts of those goods," further claimed the SDC member.

Mhlanga is not new to controversy. About two years ago Mhlanga's nude picture leaked and went viral on social media after she accidently posted the photo on her WhatsApp status.

Bulawayo Provincial Education Director, Bernard Mazambane confirmed the allegations about the headmistress saying it had reached the ministry all the way up to the ministry's secretary.

"The whole issue is still under investigation. The head has been charged but will have to go through a disciplinary hearing before she has been proven guilty," Mazambane said.


Source - Byo24News

