Lack of books access rocks council schools

by Stephen Jakes
Councillors have complained about the Bulawayo City Council's failure to provide textbooks for learners in council-run schools, despite parents paying a book levy.


According to the latest council minutes, Ward 20 Councillor Sandra Sibindi (Zanu PF) stated that the book levy was paid to the council, but when schools opened, textbooks were not delivered.

"Parents were requested to purchase textbooks for their children," the minutes read.

Councillor Mercy Furanayi concurred, saying parents paid the book levy and purchased their children's textbooks.

In response, the Housing and Community Services department said the book levy funds were collected by the respective schools and transferred into the council's coffers.

"The book levy was collected by schools and banked into the council's coffers. Textbook purchases were done by the council. The amount was very small for the purchasing of textbooks for each child. This amount was ring-fenced," the minutes read.

When contacted for comment yesterday, BCC's Corporate Communications Manager, Nesisa Mpofu, said she was attending a meeting and would find out about the matter.

Source - Byo24News

