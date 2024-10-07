Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Education

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe School of Mines has reported a significant increase in female enrollment, with over 30% of students now studying mining disciplines. The school is actively encouraging more women to join its mining courses.

Sarudzai Chagonda, the school's Communications and Marketing Officer, noted that female graduates are increasingly entering the mining workforce. She attributed this to the growing efforts of mining companies in Zimbabwe to promote gender diversity, leading to improved employment opportunities for women.

Chagoda emphasized the importance of women's involvement in mining associations and mentorship programs. These initiatives provide female graduates with valuable resources and support, helping them to succeed in their careers. Notably, several ZSM female graduates have assumed leadership roles within the mining sector.

Chagoda highlighted the opportunities for women to ascend to leadership positions within mining companies and organizations, influencing policies and practices. By harnessing these opportunities, the girl child in Zimbabwe can contribute significantly to the mining sector while benefiting from personal and professional growth.

The school also emphasized that female students are awarded equally to male students, with prizes available in every category. This serves as a positive message to the girl child, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and join the School of Mines.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Man bashed over gambling

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 177 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

4 hrs ago | 442 Views

Vagabond rapes female relative

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Harare City Council uncovers $2 million scandal

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mutare grapples with critical land shortage

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises teachers' recruitment

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Family fights over house acquired in 1960

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Kombi driver jailed for killing pedestrian

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Nepotism, corruption mar Harare land allocations

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Fake doctor appears in court, further remanded

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa vows to remove barriers to modernisation

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bad Zimbabwe road users to repair damages

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe police question insiders over US$4m Ecobank heist

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

2 in court for stealing relief food

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Kadewere and Chirewa Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifiers

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Khama Billiat excited to be back in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 424 Views

Hichilema alarmed by prospects of defeat and prosecution for corruption

18 hrs ago | 1601 Views

5 guns and US$68,000 stolen in armed robberies

18 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Bulawayo to cut water supplies to just 36 hours per week for residents

18 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Iran joins the Nuclear boys club?

19 hrs ago | 2708 Views

ZiG's false promise: Debunking the gold-backed myth

19 hrs ago | 1089 Views

John Hlophe quits captured JSC

19 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

20 hrs ago | 895 Views

Kenny Ndebele harbours personal grudges against Highlanders?

21 hrs ago | 2305 Views

EFF to refer John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee over his lies

21 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks

22 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Bosso fans raise over US$7,000 in day of rage protest

22 hrs ago | 1078 Views

'Dare touch Panyaza Lesufi'

23 hrs ago | 902 Views

Funeral parade for Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

23 hrs ago | 876 Views

Menstrual cycle saves university student

23 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Bosso fans versus Farai Jere and Mutasa

23 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to pay US$3 million

23 hrs ago | 994 Views

Prophet Jonah applauds Mnangagwa's leadership style, VED gesture

23 hrs ago | 286 Views

Sounds of Soweto : A tale no of Highlanders anthems

23 hrs ago | 547 Views

Honda Fit kills one, injures 3

23 hrs ago | 613 Views

Farai Jere fast becoming the modern-day Leslie Gwindi in Bosso eyes

24 hrs ago | 726 Views

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

07 Oct 2024 at 08:22hrs | 1187 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 199 Views

Unethical practices stall Zimbabwe's development

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 223 Views

Gurira in US$77,000 scam

07 Oct 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1032 Views

Chitungwiza in door-to-door drive to recover ZiG160m

07 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 1658 Views