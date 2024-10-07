School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

News / Education

by Stephen Jakes

Zimbabwe School of Mines has reported a significant increase in female enrollment, with over 30% of students now studying mining disciplines. The school is actively encouraging more women to join its mining courses.Sarudzai Chagonda, the school's Communications and Marketing Officer, noted that female graduates are increasingly entering the mining workforce. She attributed this to the growing efforts of mining companies in Zimbabwe to promote gender diversity, leading to improved employment opportunities for women.Chagoda emphasized the importance of women's involvement in mining associations and mentorship programs. These initiatives provide female graduates with valuable resources and support, helping them to succeed in their careers. Notably, several ZSM female graduates have assumed leadership roles within the mining sector.Chagoda highlighted the opportunities for women to ascend to leadership positions within mining companies and organizations, influencing policies and practices. By harnessing these opportunities, the girl child in Zimbabwe can contribute significantly to the mining sector while benefiting from personal and professional growth.The school also emphasized that female students are awarded equally to male students, with prizes available in every category. This serves as a positive message to the girl child, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and join the School of Mines.