Milton high in Environmental Conservation programme

MILTON High School student volunteer activity group, ASEZ STAR Club Light of Hope will embark on a mission to clean up Townsend Road from Corner Leopold Takawira to 12th Avenue Extension on October 27.This initiative, driven by the students themselves, seeks to promote environmental awareness, cultivate upright behavior, and challenge negative perceptions of Milton students.Club's President Camryn Nicholas Greenland said the event, scheduled from 9 am to 11 am, aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and the national cleanup efforts."ASEZ STAR Club hopes to inspire fellow students to take ownership of their environment, recognizing that school is their second home," Greenland indicated."Students do not understand the need for a clean environment by simply being taught theory as has always been the case. We believe that practice is the best and most effective form of awareness when they are taking action."Greenland also added that participating in this cleanup, they aim to demonstrate that students can make a positive impact on their community. He said they want to show that environmental conservation starts with individual actions and collective responsibility."For environmental conservation to be more effective it has to begin at a small scale at an individual level at one's personal surrounding. So if students can clean their classrooms, their schools, workers their workplaces and the community their communities without thinking someone will do it. Then this will result in a positive change on a global massive scale.""The most pressing environmental issue is that Suburbs residence have a negative perspective on the students as we are the main source of unregulated litter along the Milton School fence on Townsend Road," He added."As ASEZ STAR we hope to mend the relationship between the community and the school through this Cleanup exercise. On a broader scale land pollution is affecting our City as well and we want to be the Light of Hope in this regard."ASEZ STAR Club Light of Hope is a student volunteer activity group initiated by the students of the World Mission Society Church of God Headquartered in South Korea)