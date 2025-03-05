Vapostori bails out Harare school, donate furniture

Latest News Editor's Choice


HARARE - The Johane Masowe eChishanu Nyenyedzinomwe Apostolic Church of the Whole World under Prophet Hebert Thabo Senda ( Popularly known as Madzibaba Enoch) has early this week donated furniture worth over US$1000 at Budiriro 7 Council Primary School.

The church has announced that it was their heartfelt gesture after receiving information that the learning institution experiences a shortage of some essentials.

Speaking during the official handover of the furniture at the school, Madzibaba Enoch said that, it is the duty of the church to contribute towards the welfare of schools within their proximity.

"As the church, we have made this small donation as part of our corporate social responsibility. We mobilise money and buy furniture in our quest to make sure all learners have chairs and desks," Madzibaba Enoch said.

"Some of the learners are coming from our localities who are part of our congregants, hence we see it noble to ensure that they get some donations to complement their learning environment," Madzibaba Enoch added.

"As a church, we have realised that the school will transform and help in grooming learners who will be leaders for tomorrow. In such a way, we are set to benefit from the skills, knowledge and educational resources from the institution which is within our proximity, and that is why we decided to come in and assist Budiriro 7 Council Primary School with furniture," Madzibaba Enoch said.

Meanwhile, Budiriro 7 Council Primary School's headmistress, Mrs Elizabeth Magodyo has welcomed the donation describing it as a sustainable gesture which will help in transforming several learners welfare during learning.

"We really appreciate this sustainable gesture and it will go a long way in improving the learning environment of our learners. Emotionally and physically, learners are set to be learning without stress about where to sit on and holding their books," Magodyo said.

"This donation is first of its kind especially considering that it is coming from indigenous Apostolic Church which we did not even dream about," Magodyo said.

