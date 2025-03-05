Latest News Editor's Choice


Parliament launches investigation into predatory MPs fraud scandal

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago
HARARE - A parliamentary investigation has been secretly launched into ZANU-PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmakers amid resource squandering, privileges abuse, and a double-dipping (looting) scandal that saw Zimbabwe's legislative institution lose over one million United States dollars (US$1 million) between January 2024 and February 2025.

The cartel under surveillance including Martin Matinyanya (Mbare Constituency), Trymore Kanopula (Harare South), Richard Tsvangirai (Norton), among others have been corruptly requesting and laundering fuel coupons, co-ordinate multiple requisitions and reimbursements beyond maximum limits.

Some close sources have disclosed that authorities have engaged into internal audit to ascertain the actual amounts being misappropriated during the unfortunate period.

"They have organised an internal audit to reveal the total value which the Parliament has been duped. They siphoned resources at maximum speed and authorities are not happy with their corrupt activities which swiped away accountability, integrity and credibility to represent masses," the source said.

"Complementary investigations are also being carried out to examine the intervals upon which the members have been involved in both daily allowance collection and secure accommodation. The discrepancies and results so far have been signaling towards a dead end, with the level of criminality amongst lawmakers is beyond normal and far above maximum limit," the source added.

Meanwhile, another source has added that after the internal audit on fuel coupons and daily allowances, the authorities will be proceeding to embark on another phase of investigations on hotels scandal where they further corruptly get accommodation and make double bookings.

"They will be rolling out series of investigations extending toocal hotels where they made multiple bookings. The Parliament of Zimbabwe has been duped on several occasions and information gathered so far has shown that these members were determined to leave it totally broke," the source said.

When contacted to comment on the issue, Harare South lawmaker, Trymore Kanopula was evasive and threatened to either shoot, kill or report all journalists pursuing the story, claiming he is an inlaw to ZANU-PF National Political Commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha.

"Do not call me again, otherwise I will shoot and kill you all who are pursuing the story. Why would you get involved in things that do not matter. Never call me again, or I will report you to my Father inlaw, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha and he will deal with you accordingly," Kanopula threatened.

"Early tomorrow (today) I will engage him at our party headquarters and we will come for you. We will kill you," Kanopula said before switching off his mobile phone.

Source - Byo24News

