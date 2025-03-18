Zimbabwe, India continue strengthening educational and technological relations

News / Education

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

Zimbabwe and India have continued to strengthen their bilateral relations through collaborative cooperation in the fields of technology, trade and educational exchange programmes, the recent Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day celebrations have shown.Speaking at a colourful event in Harare this Wednesday, India's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Bramha Kumar emphasised that the two countries have deeper collaboration in education, trade and skill development."The ITEC programme is one of India’s most successful capacity-building initiatives, benefiting over 150 countries, including Zimbabwe," Bramha Kumar said."We are pleased to see increasing participation, with 209 Zimbabwean professionals utilizing ITEC courses this year, up from 150 last year. Our relationship is built on a shared history, mutual respect, and South-South cooperation," Bramha Kumar added.In addition, Ambassador Bramha Kumar said India was committed to supporting Zimbabwe in its journey towards economic growth and self-reliance. Besides educational initiatives, India has availed and offered various investments in Zimbabwe's infrastructure and trade."Indian businesses have invested US$600 million in sectors such as mining, textiles, food processing and agriculture, creating 15 000 jobs," Ambassador Bramha Kumar said.Bramha Kumar added that the recent upgrade of 17 Indo-Zim Technology Centres originally established in 2008 with state-of-the-art CNC machines enhanced Zimbabwe’s technical education."India will also host Zimbabwe’s first-ever Defence Exhibition on March 21, 2025 in Harare," Ambassador disclosed.Meanwhile, the deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Sheillah Chikomo commented that India support to Zimbabwe is crucial especially in education and skills training."The ITEC programme aligns perfectly with our national vision to enhance education, technical expertise and global competitiveness," she said. "We are grateful for the 270 annual scholarships India offers Zimbabwe, as well as the 56 fully funded postgraduate courses under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR)," Chikomo said."Further collaboration has been established with India’s National Forensic Science University, where Zimbabwean professionals are receiving training in cybersecurity, forensic psychology and DNA testing," Chikomo added.The event was attended by ITEC alumni, government officials, business leaders, among other stakeholders.