Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

by Staff Reporter
15 hrs ago | Views
FOUR people have died of cholera in Chegutu in a fresh outbreak of the disease in Zimbabwe, which has already claimed several lives in Zambia.

Mashonaland West provincial medical director Wensilus Nyamayaro confirmed the deaths, which took place between January 8 and 19.
Nyamayaro said the victims had not travelled outside of Chegutu.

The first victim was Laita Mungulisia (80) who died on January 8.

The three men who bathed and shrouded her body fell sick three days later and two succumbed to diarrhoea and vomiting.
Before the pair's burial similar rituals were performed without protection.

Another man (71) was admitted in hospital on January 17 and he died a day later.

Nyamayaro said so far 18 people, seven women and 11 men, had received cholera treatment.

Health ministry epidemiology and disease control director Portia Manangazira said the threat could have emanated from either Zambia or other neighbouring countries that were battling cholera outbreaks.

Zambia has been battling a cholera outbreak since October.

It has recorded 3 260 cases and 74 deaths, with most cases recorded in its capital, Lusaka, a city Zimbabwean cross-border traders frequent.

"In Zimbabwe, we have started raising an ultra-high alert in Mashonaland West in Chegutu district, where there are some suspected cholera cases pending confirmation," Munangazira said at the handover of diarrhoeal and reproductive health kits donated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to the Health ministry at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare yesterday.

"Cholera is currently being reported in Malawi, Mozambique and elsewhere. At the same time in this country, typhoid fever continues to occur in Harare leaving us with a double burden to deal with."

Manangazira said typhoid was likely to spread to other parts of the country due to movement of people in and out of Harare.

Harare has been grappling with critical water shortages, with residents depending on unprotected water sources.

The cash-strapped capital city has also been pumping untreated water into ratepayers' homes after failing to secure foreign currency to import water treatment chemicals.

"The cholera and typhoid situations call upon us to strengthen surveillance and other measures to prevent and control these diseases," Manangazira said.

More than 4 000 people died of cholera in 2008 and since then, Harare has continued to struggle with bouts of diarrhoeal disease outbreaks.

City council official Kudzai Masunda said: "We are currently experiencing a typhoid fever outbreak in Harare that started in Matapi, Mbare, in October 2017.

"To date, we have managed around 2 400 cases in Harare and we have made 150 confirmations. Please be reminded that there have been no deaths and this is a huge achievement.

"Males have been affected in this current outbreak as well as females, but young children have been affected the most.

"Please be also advised that the outbreak has spread to other areas in Harare, but much of the cases remain centred in the southern and western suburbs of Harare."


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Newdays
More on: #Cholera, #Die, #Chegutu

Comments

Huawei p9 lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Huawei p9lite

House to buy

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

turbo chargers

Vw passat 1.8 cv


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3331 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3791 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3563 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

7 hrs ago | 12253 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 819 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 664 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 682 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1051 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

8 hrs ago | 521 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

9 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

9 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 360 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 520 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 712 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1291 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5386 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5183 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2894 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3971 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

15 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

15 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days