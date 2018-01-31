Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Zimbabwe now free from Avian flu

by Staff Reporter
26 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe is now free from the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that hit the country between May and August last year. The disease killed one million chickens in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In a statement yesterday, Department of Livestock and Veterinary Services principal, Dr Unesu Ushewokunze-Obatolu said the country, however, remains on high alert.

"Effective January 31, 2018, this notice serves as an official declaration of the end of the Avian Influenza that hit our country over the period May to August 2017.

"Operations at Irvine's Private Limited are now reverting to normal. The Department of Livestock and Veterinary Services and all stakeholders remain on high alert as the global status of Avian Influenza or Bird Flu remains unpredictable," she said.

Dr Ushewokunze-Obatolu said the general surveillance of all key animal disease countrywide continue as usual.

"The public is required to cooperate with veterinary import controls to limit introduction of Avian Influenza from other territories," she said.

The department said the ban on poultry products from South Africa still stands as the country has not been declared free from avian influenza.

Zimbabwe and South Africa last year lost over one million chickens to Avian Influenza threatening the livelihood and food security status of millions of families.

Zimbabwe culled around 215 000 birds. This affected the availability of table eggs and poultry products in the region.

The influenza came at a time when the region was struggling to recover from the El Niño-induced food shortages (2015-2016 season) further worsened by the emergence of other pests such as the fall armyworm, which devastated crops last year.

In Southern Africa, the flu was reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In South Africa and Zimbabwe, the disease was identified on large commercial farms, where systems to monitor outbreaks were readily in place compared to smallholder and backyard producers.

The spectre of bird flu outbreaks had been looming across the region since the beginning of 2017 when Uganda reported an outbreak (January 2017) prompting SADC member states to develop the capacity for surveillance, detection, prevention, and a rapid response to HPAI.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Herald

Comments

4pierce elephant sofas

Irrigation services

Thorn grove house for sale

Nkulumane 4beds $30 000

Greenhouses and plastic

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

Budiriro 5, $28 000, 2beds

Pumula south 4beds $27 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zindi faces ZACC probe over council property

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Cop rapes girlfriend's niece

35 mins ago | 55 Views

Reconciliation Commission set to start consultations on Friday

45 mins ago | 33 Views

Government to release civil servants' bonus schedules

49 mins ago | 78 Views

Chipanga apologises to Mnangagwa, seeks re-admission into Zanu-PF

57 mins ago | 143 Views

Player exodus hits How Mine

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Woman hires '$100 hitmen' to kill boyfriend

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Africa should emulate Zimbabwe's smooth transition

9 hrs ago | 1444 Views

There is likely to be a presidential run off

9 hrs ago | 5121 Views

'We need to forgive each other,' says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 3602 Views

Lady driven Kombi overturns

10 hrs ago | 4168 Views

Politicians prostituting with Zimbabweans' lives - need for alternative formula to governance

12 hrs ago | 1224 Views

President is gender sensitive

12 hrs ago | 1246 Views

2018 Joshua Nkomo Scholarships

12 hrs ago | 2281 Views

Teachers up in arms with ministry over errors in cultural books

12 hrs ago | 1041 Views

New Patriotic Front 'not an avenue to bring back' toppled Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 4200 Views

Zuma 'rejects ANC request' to stand down

15 hrs ago | 4093 Views

Mugabe's trick rattles Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 5315 Views

Chihuri, wife face arrest

15 hrs ago | 5159 Views

Zimbabwe coup 'god-sanctioned' claims Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Mnangagwa set to hold first 2018 Cabinet meeting

15 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Mudzuri protests speaking before Chamisa at rally

15 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Land dispute turns nasty

15 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Businessman robbed $91,000

15 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Granny cohabits with Ben 10

15 hrs ago | 1727 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe stand at Mining Indaba deserted

15 hrs ago | 1104 Views

UK announces new support for Zimbabwe's democratic processes

15 hrs ago | 866 Views

ZEC Chigumba, like Caesar's wife, must 'be above suspicion' - at least, he did not hunt for one in a brothel

17 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Macheso denounces piracy

17 hrs ago | 627 Views

The impact of social media on the forthcoming 2018 election

18 hrs ago | 846 Views

Chamisa vs Mudzuri: MDC-T factionalism rears its ugly face at Alliance rally as Chamisa orders around senior citizens

18 hrs ago | 6130 Views

Grace Mugabe to bounce back as women's league boss

18 hrs ago | 25904 Views

Mujuru in bid to bring back the Mugabes

18 hrs ago | 6469 Views

Mnangagwa showing chameleon tendencies - MRP President

18 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Weed smoker bashes mom

18 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Chamisa urged to accept constructive criticism

18 hrs ago | 1413 Views

MRP Is the best political coalition for Mthwakazi

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

How Munangagwa gambled-away opportunity for instant unlocking of international confidence on his leadership!

18 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Does Mathebeleland need three Kings of Nguni tribe?

18 hrs ago | 923 Views

'Mnangagwa administration threatens devolution'

20 hrs ago | 2297 Views

CFU against SA farmers moving into Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 2827 Views

Abusive small house jailed 1 month

21 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Zesa, Bulawayo municipality haggle over bills

21 hrs ago | 702 Views

Mugabe reviving Mnangagwa, Mujuru rivalry

21 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Mujuru rubbishes Grace Mugabe poll-pact report

21 hrs ago | 3014 Views

G40 looting spree 'exposed'

21 hrs ago | 3466 Views

Villager axes neighbour over affair with her husband

21 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri engaging in a public spat at an MDC-Alliance rally

21 hrs ago | 1589 Views

G40 regroups

21 hrs ago | 1565 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days