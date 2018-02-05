Occupational Health Service Centre opened in Kadoma

News / Health

by Stephen Jakes

An Occupational Health Services Centre (KOHSC) has been opened at Kadoma General Hospital recently.The centre will offer free testing for Tuberculosis (TB), HIV and occupational diseases.This must be sweet music to the mining mad City. Not only will the centre offer free health services, it will also assist in the processing of compensation documents for NSSA and for former South African miners ccommonly referred to as Wenera.The centre is being led by the renowned and respected Kadoma doctor Dr. George Mhinga.Speaking to Berina FM one of the Kadoma Miners Mr. David Chauke had this to say, "This is a welcome initiative especially for the artisanal miners, you may note that their income is not stable so they can not afford to have medical aid. It becomes difficult and expensive to have them get medical assistance whenever they fall ill. You may also note that mining exposes them to dangerous fumes and gases when they are underground. Now that they can be tested and be given free specialist services I feel a lot of lives will be saved!"For further inquiries, please feel free to visit the centre or contact the same on 0735 637 068.