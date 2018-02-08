Male condoms uptake exceeds females

News / Health

by Stephen Jakes

The male condoms uptake in Bulawayo at Thorngrove Hospital recently proved to be more than female uptake by far as the campaign for prevention of spread of sexual transmitted diseases and HIV AIDS reaches fever heights.This was revealed in the latest council minutes in which the Director of Health Services reported that health Education sessions held in the clinics and Thorngrove Hospital totalled to 1 818 (1 739).The report also states that number of persons reached 69 170 (64 184), Male condoms distributed during December 2017 154 100 (140 700) and female condoms distributed during December 2017 10 093 (9 450).