400 000 undergo cervical cancer screening

by Byo24News Reporter
02 May 2018 at 16:37hrs | Views
United Nations Population Fund has screened more than 400 000 women since it embarked on the National Cervical Screening Programme, UN senior staffer has said.

Launching the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) campaign in Mutare on Wednesday afternoon, U.N chief, Bishow Parajuli said his organisation has established 101 Cervical Screening sites in Zimbabwe.

He said the national scale will cover 63 districts in Zimbabwe targeting girls aged between 10 and 14.

"About 800 000 will be reached under this exercise," sad Parajuli.

"Zimbabwe has chosen to vaccinate girls aged between 10 and 14 years building upon successful demonstration projects conducted by the Ministry of Health and Child Care with the support from if partners like United Nations International Children's Fund, GAVI and World Health Organisation in 2014 and 2015.

To bring cervical cancer prevention to scale, the UN Chief said one of us has a role to play in getting our daughters, grandchildren, sisters, mothers, niece and grandmothers immunised.    

He encouraged Zimbabwean to integrate HPV vaccination into routine sexual reproductive health and rights service provision.

The HPV campaign launch was attended by Zimbabwean first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa who applauded the programme saying it will reduce cancer cases in the country.

She said with this programme, it would be nice to see statistics being reversed.

About 2270 women are diagnosed with cancer in Zimbabwe annually. Of the 2270, a mortality rate of 64% has been recorded.

Source - Byo24News

