Zimbabwe rolls on HPV vaccination for girls

by Byo24News Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of Health and Child Care has announced dates for human papillomavirus vaccination for girls aged between 10 and 14.

The mass vaccination programme will run from 14 to 18 May.

Announcing the dates through its official microblogging twitter account, the ministry said; "get your child vaccinated.

"The ministry will vaccinate all girls aged 10 - 14 years who are in or out of school against the Human Papillomavirus from 14 – 18 May 2018.

The programme was launched in Mutare on Wednesday last week by first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa who said the exercise will reduce cancer cases in the country.

She said with this programme, it would be nice to see statistics being reversed.

The HPV vaccination programme is sponsored by United Nations Population Fund and speaking at launch, U.N chief, Bishow Parajuli said his organisation has established 101 Cervical Screening sites in Zimbabwe.

He said the national scale will cover 63 districts in Zimbabwe targeting girls aged between 10 and 14.

"About 800 000 will be reached under this exercise," said Parajuli.

"Zimbabwe has chosen to vaccinate girls aged between 10 and 14 years building upon successful demonstration projects conducted by the Ministry of Health and Child Care with the support from if partners like United Nations International Children's Fund, GAVI and World Health Organisation in 2014 and 2015.

About 2270 women are diagnosed with cancer in Zimbabwe annually. Of the 2270, a mortality rate of 64% has been recorded.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

