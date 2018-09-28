First Mutual reviews health contributions by 5%

News / Health

by Stephen Jakes

First Mutual Health sector has reviewed health contributions by 5% with effect from October 1.The company advised its various clients of the developments this week."Please be advised that in order to continue offering the services that our members have come to expect over the years, First Mutual Health will be reviewing contributions upwards by approximately 5% with effect from 1 October 2018," reads the notice to clients."You will note that First Mutual Health has not increased contributions since May 2011 as we are always cognizant of our commitment to fair pricing as well as the financial challenges that are prevailing in the country. While every effort has been taken to keep contributions low, the Fund has had to stay abreast of spiraling medical costs which are largely driven by imported drugs and consumables."The company said the new rates will be reflected in the October 2018 billing statements.