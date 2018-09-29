Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / Health

Dr. Edward Picardi on How Medical Specialists Benefit by Volunteering their Services to Impoverished Communities

by Agencies
29 Sep 2018 at 15:46hrs | Views
Being a medical volunteer in a foreign country can be challenging and unnerving. The doctors are often required to go to some of the most remote areas where their services are most required. Additionally, many of these regions may have other challenges such as extreme weather, limited equipment, and understaffed hospitals.

But medical specialists like Dr. Ed Picardi, find personal fulfillment from this kind of voluntary work. He has volunteered to go to remote parts of Togo and Liberia and found the experience to be challenging, but also life changing in several significant ways.

Making a Real Difference

When he decided to go to Liberia in May 2018, Dr. Picardi was driven by a need to make a real impact in these communities that need specialty services. Countries like Liberia are amongst the poorest in the world and do not have the resources to get doctors to provide professional services to these communities.

Being a specialty surgeon, who has been in practice for more than two decades, Dr. Picardi's skills and experience are needed by hospitals, especially those located in remote areas of the country. In one of the hospitals in Mango, Togo, where he was a volunteer with the Samaritan Purse, patients cross the border to the hospital to seek these specialty services.

A Vocation that Speaks to You

Any form of charitable giving is bound to be fulfilling. However, when you choose to take part in a humanitarian project that resonates with you, the experience is likely to be even more rewarding. This requires combining, your skills, passion, and purpose.

For Dr. Picardi, this was a no-brainer. For the most part of his adult life, he has dedicated his expertise to helping communities. He has participated in debates that seek to find healthcare solutions in America. He believes that the highest level of emotional fulfillment is attained when skills, experience are applied for the greater good of the community.

New Experiences

Traveling to countries far away gives volunteers a chance to see the world and gain new perspectives. It provides an opportunity for a change of scenery for a busy specialist surgeon. Even poor countries like Togo and Liberia, have tourist and historical sites that you can visit for a break. Dr, Picardi says he also found fulfillment interacting with other doctors and members of the community who often show a lot of respect for specialists willing to volunteer help those in need.

Read about his other trips and volunteer work here: https://www.accesswire.com/502198/Doctor-Edward-JS-Picardi-Former-Military-Surgeon-From-South-Dakota-Goes-to-West-Africa-for-Missionary-Work

https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/09/13/1570695/0/en/General-Surgeon-Dr-Edward-Picardi-Delivers-Hope-To-Those-In-Tough-Places.html


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies

Comments

For sale is photocopying machine

Bmw x5 on sale

1,5tonne truck on sale

Dehaulers forsale

Nissan civilian on sale

Office wanted in town

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Toilet sets on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

26 mins ago | 81 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

3 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

3 hrs ago | 791 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 531 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 887 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 855 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

7 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

7 hrs ago | 624 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 6786 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 769 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 574 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 303 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

8 hrs ago | 594 Views

Gold Baron in court

8 hrs ago | 309 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

8 hrs ago | 672 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

8 hrs ago | 1026 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

8 hrs ago | 268 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

8 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

8 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

8 hrs ago | 791 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8269 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days