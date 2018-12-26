Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

More boys born on Christmas Day

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
At  least 72 babies were born on Christmas Day in four of country's major hospitals. Chitungwiza and Mpilo central hospitals recorded the highest number of 20 babies each, followed by Harare Central Hospital which had 17 babies. Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals' Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Wing registered 15 babies.

"The first delivery was recorded at 1.10 am on Christmas Day. We had a total of 15 babies and of these, nine are boys and six girls," said an official from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Harare Central Hospital maternity matron Mrs Dade Pedzisai said of the 17 babies, 11 were boys while six were girls.

"We had 11 normal deliveries and six caesarean sections," she said.

Ten girls and 10 boys were born in Bulawayo's Mpilo Central Hospital on Christmas Day. The hospital's maternity matron, Sister Locadia Gotora, said: "Mpilo maternity had 20 deliveries on Christmas Day, starting at 12.10am. Twelve of them were normal deliveries, while seven were delivered through the caesarean section method," said.

Sister Gotora said the 12 included a set of twins who were counted as one birth. Baby Thobekile Bhebhe was born 10 minutes into Christmas Day. The biggest baby weighed 3.99kg and was delivered through a caesarean section.

The smallest baby weighed 1,37 kg and is one of the twins. One of the mothers who spoke to our reporter said she felt blessed to have delivered her baby on Christmas Day as this is a double celebration for her family.

Ms Kudzai Tonhodzayi (35) of New Magwegwe in Bulawayo, who delivered the biggest baby, said: "I'm thankful to God for giving me a Christmas baby. It gives me great joy to know that my baby shares a birthday with Christ and I pray that God guides him through his whole life. I now have three boys."

Last year the same hospitals recorded 71 births on Christmas Day with Parirenyatwa coming tops at 23 babies and Mphilo unchanged with 20 babies born.

Source - Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days