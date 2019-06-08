Latest News Editor's Choice


Global Aid Missions Zimbabwe, a non-governmental organization that supports people with Albinism will be hosting its 2nd Annual Albinism Health Fair on Saturday 22nd of June at the Harare Gardens. The health fair is a celebration of the International Albinism Awareness Day (I.A.A.D) which was declared by the U.N on 13 June 2015 to end harmful practices, ostracization, discrimination, stigmatization and vile attacks against people with Albinism.
 
As a health oriented organization, with people with Albinism at heart, Global Aid Missions has seen it fit to close off the month of Albinism Awareness with a Health Fair where people with Albinism receive healthcare services for FREE. The intention is to provide every possible, on the spot free healthcare service to people with Albinism and other disadvantaged communities in Harare and surrounding areas. In the process baseline data will be collected in order to ensure creation of better interventions meant to address the plight of people with Albinism. The event will also augment efforts put in place by the government of Zimbabwe in availing healthcare services to the disadvantaged. The whole idea is premised upon people with Albinism and other disabilities accessing healthcare services in an environment that is free of discrimination and limitations. The event will also be open to the general public in need of these particular services, all for free.
 
Services to be provided on the day include: Family Planning Services, HIV Testing and Counselling, Cervical Cancer Screening, Voluntary Male Medical Circumcision, Dermatological Assessments, Wellness Checks, Menstrual Hygiene, Dental Assessments and Removals, Eye Screening as well as other services to do with Life Assurance, Insurance and Medical procedures. Organizations participating in this year's Albinism Health Fair include PSZ, African Health Community Trust, PSI, CitiMed, Multi-tech Diagnostic Services, Eye Clinic and Avenues Women's Clinic among other prominent health providers.
 
The inaugural Global Aid Missions health fair was held on the 30th of June 2018 in collaboration with PSI and Zimplats. The event attracted over 300 people and numbers are expected to double this year.



About Global Aid Missions: Global Aid Missions (GAM) is a non-governmental organization registered in Zimbabwe that supports people with Albinism. Founded in 2007, GAM has assisted people with Albinism through Health, Counselling, Education, Advocacy and Psychosocial Support.

