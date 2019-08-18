Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Bulawayo becoming haven for drug peddlers, gullible youths turn to mental patients' pills

by Staff Reporter
18 Aug 2019 at 08:43hrs | Views
BULAWAYO is fast turning into a haven for drug peddlers, who are pushing an assortment of dangerous substances, turning gullible youths into addicts.

Sunday News discovered that so cunning are drug dealers that they have devised shrewd methods of concealing and shipping drugs around the city, and parts of the country without being detected.

They are also reportedly concealing drugs, where they reportedly add them as ingredients to bake muffins and cakes, which they openly sell on the streets.

The latest invention has seen the proliferation of muffins on the streets where those laced with drugs are referred to as "space muffins".

Youths are also said to be hooked to a combination of some cough mixture and pills meant to treat mentally challenged patients.

According to police, drug dealers are now  using late night buses to transport drugs where they stash various types of drugs in luggage compartments, which are rarely searched.

A fortnight ago police arrested a woman in Beitbridge, after intercepting a four-kilogramme load of mbanje that was discovered in a bus travelling from Chipinge to Beitbridge. Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the woman, identified as 27-year-old Netsai Moyana.

"A 27-year-old woman Netsai Moyana of Beitbridge was arrested for dealing in drugs after four kilogrammes of dagga were discovered in a Mandeep bus travelling from Chipinge to Beitbridge. The dagga was discovered at a roadblock site and the accused later phoned the bus driver claiming ownership of the parcel and was arrested in the process. She will appear in court soon," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said another similar incident was reported last month where a drug dealer was ordered to pay a fine or be imprisoned.

"Levison Ndou (41) was sentenced to pay $300 fine or face a four-month prison term by a Beitbridge magistrate. He was found in possession of a Shangani bag full of dagga near Malindi turn off in the border town," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

However, investigations by Sunday News showed the drug menace was now a big problem in Bulawayo where the peddlers target schoolchildren.

The drugs, comprising prescription medicines and other illegal substances are reportedly brought into the country by unscrupulous businesspeople and cross-border traders who travel as far as South Africa, Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania, where they get supplies from drug lords.

According to an addict-cum source, drug dealers are operating at strategic points in the city centre.

"They can be found at clustered parts of the CBD, areas such as 6th Avenue where there are touts and vendors. At 12th Avenue you can find them operating near a Honda Fit taxi rank. At 1st Avenue there is a lot of activity there as there are brothels and prostitutes and also the market area. Some operate near the city centre swimming pool. Some of them have invaded places like recreational parks, and schoolchildren are not spared," said a source.

The source also noted that some drug dealers, because of the crackdown by police, relied on regular customers, who phone before making a purchase.

"Some mostly rely on regular clients who call them when they want to get high. If you are a new customer you have to be referred by someone. So they keep their drugs in cars and deliver them to clients to avoid being arrested.

"They also even have runners at schools who supply schoolchildren with drugs," claimed the source.

The source said drug dealers made more money from regular clients, as they were hooked on serious drugs such as cocaine and heroin.

It was also discovered by this publication that drug dealers also operate from night clubs. Other hotspots are located in Western suburbs, where cheap drugs are mostly found.

"There are cheap drugs found in the ghetto such as broncleer and mbanje. These are very common among the youths and also the unemployed. They can mostly be found at drug dealers' houses and points such as shopping areas, where vendors operate from. This is where cheap drugs such as broncleer, mbanje and some prescription medicines are found," said the source.

It was claimed that some drug dealers were now selling prescription drugs such as diazepam. According to an online platform — Addiction Centre, diazepam is a benzodiazepine (ben-zoe-dye-AZE-eh-peens). It affects chemicals in the brain that may be unbalanced in people with anxiety. It is used to treat anxiety disorders, alcohol withdrawal symptoms, or muscle spasms.

An addiction to the drug can progress quickly if the drug is used in a way not directed by a doctor. Over time, it is harder for an abuser's brain to function normally without the drug. People who become hooked to the drug may start behaving like they have mental problems. A local parent said doctors discovered that his 15-year-old son had abused the diazepam drug after he started to behave "like a mental patient".

"I'm told about 15 boys from that school have been to hospital with such symptoms of mental illness after taking that drug which they mix with some cough mixture. Now my boy is no longer going to school because he says he is scared, and at times he gets out of bed at 2am to watch television claiming he is seeing some strange things," he said.

Those who push drugs have also been blamed for the proliferation of Vuzu parties where youths are exposed to the dangerous substances. At these parties, youths high on alcohol and drugs end up engaging in risky activities such as unprotected sex, rape and even violence.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - SundayNews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

18 mins ago | 78 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

1 hr ago | 585 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

2 hrs ago | 1680 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 824 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 836 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1300 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2297 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2997 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 3106 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 6215 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3046 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1881 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 867 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 783 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 908 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

7 hrs ago | 386 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days